Tim Hortons launches holiday TV commercial and children's book "A Nest in the North," with 100% of the proceeds from book sales being donated to the UN Refugee Agency Français
Dec 07, 2022, 06:00 ET
- Inspired by the shared values and traditions of Canadians being kind to each other and making everyone feel welcomed and included, the 60-second TV commercial and children's book feature a heartwarming story about a difficult journey to find a new home in a foreign land
- "A Nest in the North" is available for purchase at anestinthenorth.ca with 100 per cent of proceeds donated to the UN Refugee Agency
TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is launching its holiday campaign today with a 60-second TV commercial and a children's book called "A Nest in the North," with 100 per cent of the proceeds from book sales being donated to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.
"Our holiday campaign is inspired by the shared values and traditions of Canadians being kind to each other and making everyone feel welcomed and included. These values are never more relevant than during the holidays – kindness is a gift we all have in us to give," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons.
The holiday campaign features a heartwarming story about having to leave home under difficult circumstances and seeking a new life in a foreign land. The whimsical campaign includes a Canadian Goose as the welcoming figure who takes in newcomers, even if they're from a different flock.
To accompany the TV commercial entitled "KindNest," Tim Hortons co-developed "A Nest in the North" with Veronika Kotyk, an illustrator and graphic designer who made her journey to Canada from Ukraine in June 2022.
"I'm extremely grateful for the chance to share a story so close to my own personal experiences and the experiences of many others who were forced to leave their 'nests' for different reasons," said Kotyk.
"A Nest in the North" is available to purchase as a hard-copy book or eBook at anestinthenorth.ca and 100 per cent of proceeds from sales will be donated to the UN Refugee Agency.
"We're thrilled to have worked with Veronika to create this beautiful book and to be donating 100 per cent of the proceeds from sales of the book to UNHCR," said Bagozzi.
"This story so eloquently captures the essence of forced displacement, and as UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, we are excited to see it reach Canadians," says Valerie Agawin, Interim Head of Private Sector Partnerships, UNHCR Canada. "We encourage all Canadians to show their support and thank everyone involved in making this special partnership happen."
"KindNest" and "A Nest in the North" were developed in partnership with creative agency GUT Toronto.
Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world.
Established in 1950, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights, and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.
