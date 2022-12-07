Inspired by the shared values and traditions of Canadians being kind to each other and making everyone feel welcomed and included, the 60-second TV commercial and children's book feature a heartwarming story about a difficult journey to find a new home in a foreign land





"A Nest in the North" is available for purchase at anestinthenorth.ca with 100 per cent of proceeds donated to the UN Refugee Agency

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is launching its holiday campaign today with a 60-second TV commercial and a children's book called "A Nest in the North," with 100 per cent of the proceeds from book sales being donated to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

"Our holiday campaign is inspired by the shared values and traditions of Canadians being kind to each other and making everyone feel welcomed and included. These values are never more relevant than during the holidays – kindness is a gift we all have in us to give," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons - KindNest Tim Hortons launches holiday TV commercial and children’s book “A Nest in the North,” with 100% of the proceeds from book sales being donated to the UN Refugee Agency (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) Tim Hortons launches holiday TV commercial and children’s book “A Nest in the North,” with 100% of the proceeds from book sales being donated to the UN Refugee Agency (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

The holiday campaign features a heartwarming story about having to leave home under difficult circumstances and seeking a new life in a foreign land. The whimsical campaign includes a Canadian Goose as the welcoming figure who takes in newcomers, even if they're from a different flock.

To accompany the TV commercial entitled "KindNest," Tim Hortons co-developed "A Nest in the North" with Veronika Kotyk, an illustrator and graphic designer who made her journey to Canada from Ukraine in June 2022.

"I'm extremely grateful for the chance to share a story so close to my own personal experiences and the experiences of many others who were forced to leave their 'nests' for different reasons," said Kotyk.

"A Nest in the North" is available to purchase as a hard-copy book or eBook at anestinthenorth.ca and 100 per cent of proceeds from sales will be donated to the UN Refugee Agency.

"We're thrilled to have worked with Veronika to create this beautiful book and to be donating 100 per cent of the proceeds from sales of the book to UNHCR," said Bagozzi.

"This story so eloquently captures the essence of forced displacement, and as UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, we are excited to see it reach Canadians," says Valerie Agawin, Interim Head of Private Sector Partnerships, UNHCR Canada. "We encourage all Canadians to show their support and thank everyone involved in making this special partnership happen."

"KindNest" and "A Nest in the North" were developed in partnership with creative agency GUT Toronto.

TV COMMERCIAL CREDIT LIST

TIM HORTONS

President - Axel Schwan

Chief Marketing Officer - Hope Bagozzi

Sr. Director, Marketing Communications - Solange Bernard

Sr. Director, Integrated Marketing & Media – Nicole Avery

Sr. Manager, Marketing Communications - Heather MacLeod

Manager, Marketing Communications - Nishtha Sharma

Director, Digital & Social – Youri Hollier

GUT TORONTO

CCO & Partner: Juan Javier Peña

Managing Director: Ryan O'Hagan

ECD: Brynna Aylward

ACD: Laura De Santis

ACD: Sophia Kossoski

ACD: Eva Feldman

Art Director: Daniel Zhang

Art Director: Angelica Frank

Copywriter: Christopher Vena

Copywriter: Christina Gregoire

Head of Production: Renata Neumann

Director of Production: Athena Kouverianos

Senior Producer: Kelly Mark

Producer: Dennis Soler

Group Account Director: Elizabeth Reyna

Account Director: Tyler Yukich

Account Supervisor: Laura Cavalcanti

Account Supervisor: Carla Gomez

Account Executive: Mariana Campos Pastrana

Creative Resource Manager: Beth Barnes

CSO: Dino Demopoulos

Sr. Strategist: Gvantsa Datuashvil

Jr. Strategist: Lisa Clark

Content Director: Emily Barnes

Social Strategist: Gastón Figallo

Content Strategist: Victoria Vecchio

PRODUCTION HOUSE

Production Company: Rebolucion

Director: Sebastian López

CEO: Ezequiel Ortiz

Exec producer: Wada Gallardo

Producer: Emiliano Bonda

Post coordinator: Mariano Olivari

DoP: Manuel Bullrich

Editor: Sabrina Mottino

Post: Ratio VFX

Color grading: Maria Carretero

Audio Mix and Music: Grayson

Illustrator: Veronika Kotyk

Printing Company: R.R. Donnelley

COLLABORATIVE AGENCIES

French adaptation: The French Shop

Media: Horizon

Digital Media: Media.Monks

PR: Craft Public Relations

Production Resources: APR

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capp® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

About UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency

Established in 1950, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights, and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people. For more information on UNHCR please visit unhcr.ca

For further information: [email protected]

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]