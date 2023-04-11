TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - This is no April Fools' joke: Tim Hortons is bringing back two beloved donuts for a limited time to celebrate National Donut Day on June 2.

"Tim Hortons guests are extremely passionate about our donuts – including the donuts from Tims history," says Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"We listened to their feedback and decided it was time to bring back a couple of guest favourites for National Donut Day – but only for a limited time. We're super excited to be bringing back two beloved treats that guests have been nostalgic about for years – can you guess what flavours they are?"

The retro donuts will be available in participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada beginning May 31, just in time for guests to celebrate National Donut Day on June 2. Guests will be able to reminisce with the throwback flavours for a limited time this summer.

Keep an eye on Tim Hortons social channels and the Tim Hortons Newsroom for details on the big reveal!

