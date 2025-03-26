Tim Hortons spring lineup of baked goods also includes the new OREO Chunk Cookie and the new Chocolate Chunk Brookie, which features Tims new Chocolate Chunk Cookie stuffed with a fudgy brownie!

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Spring is egg-stra special at Tims with the return of two seasonal favourites: CADBURY MINI EGGS® Dream Donuts and CADBURY MINI EGGS® Cookies!

The CADBURY MINI EGGS® Dream Donut is a fun and festive donut that's dipped in white fondant, decorated with colourful sprinkles and topped with a nest of CADBURY MINI EGGS®. Also available now are the CADBURY MINI EGGS® Cookies, featuring Tims new Chocolate Chunk Cookie topped with the famous and beloved crunchy, chocolatey CADBURY MINI EGGS®.

"Pairing CADBURY MINI EGGS® with Tims baked goods is a delicious springtime tradition that so many Tims fans look forward to each year," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation at Tim Hortons. "Available just once a year, there's always a ton of egg-citement for our CADBURY MINI EGGS® Dream Donuts and CADBURY MINI EGGS® cookies. They are a deliciously perfect way to put a hop in your day."

Tim Hortons spring lineup of baked goods also includes new OREO Chunk Cookie and the new Chocolate Chunk Brookie, Tims new Chocolate Chunk Cookie stuffed with a fudgy brownie.

Also New at Tims:

There's a new, adorable lineup of retail merchandise for some-bunny you love available now at participating Tims restaurants and at TimShop.ca, including: a soft and irresistibly huggable bunny-shaped pillow and a cute bunny ceramic mug to add to your drinkware collection.

