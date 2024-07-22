Tim Hortons Camp Day has now raised over approximately $262 million in its history, which has supported sending more than 320,000 youth to Tims Camps for a life-changing experience.

TORONTO, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to announce that with the support of Tims guests, restaurant owners, team members, and volunteers, this year's Camp Day campaign raised nearly $12.8 million that will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Tim Hortons Camp Day has now raised over approximately $262 million in its history, which has supported sending more than 320,000 underserved youth between the ages of 12 to 16 to a multi-year camp-based program at Tims Camps. Campers are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

Every year on Camp Day, Tim Hortons restaurant owners donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from hot and iced coffee sales to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and raise additional funds through Camp Day bracelets, Donation Badges, and other unique fundraising initiatives developed by local Tims restaurant owners and their team members.

"Thank you to Tims guests across Canada and the United States who purchased coffee, bracelets, badges, or even went above and beyond and donated extra at their local Tims this Camp Day," says Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons. "Through your support, we're helping to change lives for the better by giving youth the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed with opportunities at Tims Camps."

"We are overwhelmed with the results," says Caroline Barham, President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. "A simple thank you does not even begin to express our gratitude here at Tims Camps. We could not be more grateful for the support of Tim Hortons, restaurant owners, and guests, and their dedication to our mission of empowering youth to achieve their full potential."

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About Tims Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps was established in 1974 with a mission to help underserved youth achieve their full potential. A leader in the youth development industry, Tims® Camps delivers high-impact, camp-based experiential learning to youth from low-income households between the ages of 12 and 16 – an important developmental window that shapes who they'll become as adults. Through our multi-year Summer, School, and Community Partnership Programs, campers develop critical life skills and are supported to thrive when they return home, excel in post-secondary education, succeed at work and positively contribute to their communities.

