Tignish residents to benefit from the Co-op Health Centre expansion

TIGNISH, PE, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Investing in social and recreational infrastructure where people can come together and have access to services helps build dynamic, inclusive communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy; Hal Perry, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Tignish–Palmer; and Wendy Arsenault, Manager of the Tignish Health Cooperative, announced funding for expansion of the Tignish Co-op Health Centre.

The project involves the expansion of the Tignish Co-op Health Centre to include a community and recreational space. The new centre will provide a variety of programs and services for seniors, new mothers, and youth in the Tignish area.

The Government of Canada is investing over $303,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $252,000 to this project and the Tignish Health Cooperative providing the balance of the funding.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to work with partners across the province to improve the lives of Islanders. The expansion of the Tignish Co-op Health Outreach Centre will allow this important community hub to offer more programs and services to the residents of Tignish and the surrounding area."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Islanders are at the forefront of every decision we make. This expansion will provide an inclusive environment and a community hub for Islanders to enjoy. We want everyone to have ample opportunity to live an active, healthy lifestyle and socialize with community members of all ages."

The Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

"We look forward to fully taking advantage of the additional space, and increasing our ability to provide services and activities to Tignish residents and the surrounding communities."

Wendy Arsenault, Manager, Tignish Health Cooperative

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

