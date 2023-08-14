Tiffany Callender Accepted into Forbes Business Council

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Tiffany Callender, Co-founder, and CEO of the Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE), a Black-led organization dedicated to the creation of generational wealth for the Canadian Black community, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Ms. Tiffany Callender, Co-founder and CEO, Federation of African Canadian Economics (CNW Group/The Federation of African Canadian Economics)

The Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business executives with a proven track record of excellence and leadership in their respective fields. Membership of the council is a recognition of Ms. Callender's outstanding achievements and ability to impact her industry significantly.

The Forbes review committee selected Ms. Callender based on the depth and diversity of her experience. The criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

Through her membership in the Forbes Business Council, Ms. Callender will have the opportunity to share her insights on thought leadership articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com. She will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders and fellow members during exclusive networking events and access valuable resources and expertise to enhance further her ability to drive innovation and growth and help her reach peak professional influence.

"I am incredibly honoured to be accepted into the Forbes Business Council, a community that brings together accomplished business leaders who are driving real impact. Being part of this esteemed council will allow me to learn from other exceptional leaders and share insights that can contribute to our collective success. Together, we will further solidify our leadership roles and make a lasting difference in our industries and communities."

For additional information on FACE, please visit: https://www.facecoalition.com/

ABOUT FACE

FACE is a national and bilingual, Black-led non-profit organization focused on providing resources and information to the Black community across Canada to accelerate wealth creation for Canadians of African descent. In partnership with the Federal Government of Canada, FACE created a Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund in 2021 to help Black business owners with access to capital investments, working capital, or additional business resources for expansion.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com .

