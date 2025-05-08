MONTREAL, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) is excited to announce the launch of the second round of the Propelling Black Entrepreneurship Program, scheduled to begin in April 2025. Building on the remarkable success of its inaugural round, and with continued funding support from TD Bank Group (TD), the second round of this program continues to bridge the gap for Black entrepreneurs in Canada by providing vital financial support and resources to help establish a solid foundation for their businesses.

The first round of the program concluded in November 2024 and showcased impressive results:

582 Total Applicants

136 Total Bursary Awards

102 Bursaries Fully Utilized

With bursaries ranging from $2,500 to $5,000, the program effectively offsets costs associated with essential professional business services— such as developing business plans, financial statements, and completing tax filings. These services enhance a business's access to financing and growth opportunities.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the program, applicants must be Black entrepreneurs who have been operating a business in Canada for two years or less. Businesses must be registered with the Canadian Business Registry and require support with essential services such as business planning, financial statements, or tax filing. Interested applicants are invited to submit their application and attend a mandatory information session to learn more about the program. Following the session, an awards committee will review applications and select the successful candidates. Those selected will be connected with professional service providers through FACE to receive the support they need.

How to Apply

Submit your application to the program. Attend a mandatory information session to learn more about the program. An awards committee selects successful applications. FACE will connect successful applicants with professional service providers.

This program specifically targets early-stage businesses, recognizing that they face unique challenges that require tailored support. While open to various industries, non-profits are not eligible, and credit scores are not a factor in the application process.

Commitment from Key Stakeholders

"We are delighted to continue our collaboration with TD to uplift Black entrepreneurs in Canada. The first round highlighted the urgent need for financial accessibility and support, and we are dedicated to amplifying our reach and impact in this next phase." – Tiffany Callender, CEO of FACE.

TD reinforces its commitment to championing Black entrepreneurship and fostering economic growth across Canada.

"Through the TD Ready Commitment, we are proud to renew our support for the Propelling Black Entrepreneurship Program. We recognize the vital role that Black-owned small businesses play in fostering economic growth, innovation, and stronger communities. By providing crucial resources, strategic guidance, and access to networks, we aim to empower Black entrepreneurs to build sustainable, resilient enterprises that drive Canada's economy forward. At TD, we remain committed to breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for all." - Christian Bassong, Regional Manager | Black Community Business Development | Quebec | TD Bank Group

Eligible Black entrepreneurs are strongly encouraged to apply for this transformative program and take advantage of the opportunity to bolster their business foundations. For further details and to apply for the bursary, please visit The Federation of African Canadian Economics | Resources.

SOURCE The Federation of African Canadian Economics

Media Contact: Tamara Hart, PBEP Program Coordinator, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 438-468-6851; Additional Contact: Bernise Springer, Marketing and Communications Manager, Email: [email protected]