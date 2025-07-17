Melamoon Launches in Toronto: Fueling Black Entrepreneurs with Capital, Culture, and Community

A Two-Day Experience

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Melamoon is not just a pitch competition—it's a National blueprint for what's possible when Black ambition is met with real investment, ecosystem support, and cultural intention. Taking place September 26–27, 2025 at the Globe and Mail Centre, Melamoon is set to redefine how Black founders are seen, funded, and supported in Canada.

Powered by the FACE Coalition—Canada's national catalyst for wealth creation for Canadians of African descent—and Black Ambition, a US-based nonprofit organization working to find, fund and fuel underrepresented entrepreneurs, Melamoon marks a major step forward in building long-term infrastructure for Black innovation.

Rooted in Intention and Impact

So Ambitious Dinner | Sept 26

Black Brilliance, Bold and Unapologetic Ambition

An invite-only evening for 120 funders and founders, including 50 top applicants, featuring a curated dinner with cross-sector leaders, investors, and cultural changemakers. The night will include a dynamic fireside discussion, with intentional moments of storytelling, connection, and celebration.

Melamoon Pitch | Sept 27

When Capital Meets Culture, Bold Ideas Take Flight

Six finalists will pitch live for a chance to win one of four prizes totaling $200,000—including $100K, $50K, $25K, and a $25K People's Choice Award. But this is more than a competition—it's a launchpad. Founders will receive virtual workshop support leading up to the pitch and be introduced to a growing network of funders, mentors, and allies. A headline keynote speaker will anchor the event, reinforcing the connection between Black creativity, commerce, and community. Best of all, no equity is taken—this is non-dilutive capital designed to fuel.

Program Highlights

Holistic Founder Support – Finalists gain access to virtual programming, coaching, and resources ahead of demo day

– Finalists gain access to virtual programming, coaching, and resources ahead of demo day Ecosystem Connectivity – Curated networking moments across both days with funders, partners, and peer founders

– Curated networking moments across both days with funders, partners, and peer founders Special Guest Keynotes – Featured speakers at both the So Ambitious Dinner and Melamoon Pitch

– Featured speakers at both the So Ambitious Dinner and Melamoon Pitch Cultural and Strategic Alignment – Designed to amplify not just business ideas, but the voices and visions behind them

– Designed to amplify not just business ideas, but the voices and visions behind them No Equity. No Catch. Just Fuel.

Applications Now Open

Melamoon is currently accepting applications from Black founders across Canada. This is a call to dream bigger, pitch bolder, and step fully into the spotlight.

Apply by August 15, 2025 at www.melamoon.ca

Location: Globe and Mail Centre, Toronto

Powered by: FACE Coalition, Black Ambition

About Black Ambition

Black Ambition, founded by Pharrell Williams, supports underrepresented entrepreneurs scaling startup ventures in AI, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer products and services and technology through the provision of capital, coaching, and community.

About FACE Coalition

The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) aims to drive generational wealth powered by sustainable economic resources, capacity and strategic partnerships.

SOURCE The Federation of African Canadian Economics

For press inquiries or partnership opportunities: Bernise Springer, Marketing and Communications Manager, [email protected], www.facecoalition.com