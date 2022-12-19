Thumb Stopping and Hunger Inducing: Taco Bell Canada Launches New Mobile App

Dec 19, 2022, 08:00 ET
iPhone and Android users now have an even easier way to satisfy their Taco Bell cravings
VAUGHAN, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Phones are buzzing as Taco Bell Canada celebrates the launch of its new mobile app, allowing customers to order their favourite menu items with the click of a button. With the new app, customer can now order and pay for their meals directly from their smartphones, making the dining experience faster and more convenient than ever before.
"We are thrilled to offer our loyal fans a new way to enjoy Taco Bell," said Rohit Sharma, Senior Marketing Manager for Taco Bell Canada. "Our mobile app is user friendly and makes it even easier for customers to satisfy their cravings for our delicious food."
For a limited time only, Taco Bell Canada is offering a FREE Crunchwrap Supreme to all Canadians who download the Taco Bell Canada app for in-store or drive-thru pick-up orders at participating locations. Canadians who would like to enjoy a free Beef or Bean Crunchwrap Supreme must be a registered Taco Bell app user to redeem the offer (valid once per registered user).
For more information on Taco Bell Canada please visit www.tacobell.ca. To download the Taco Bell Canada, search for "Taco Bell Canada" in the Apple - App Store or Google Play Store.
Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, salads and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit us online at our website www.tacobell.ca or any of our other social channels including on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada, Twitter @TacoBellCanada, Snapchat TACOBELLCANADA, Instagram @tacobellcanada, or on TikTok @tacobellcanada.
SOURCE Taco Bell Canada
For further information: Shae Pollock, Edelman, [email protected], +1 403 993 6397
