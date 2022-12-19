Thumb Stopping and Hunger Inducing: Taco Bell Canada Launches New Mobile App

For a limited time only, Taco Bell Canada is offering a FREE Crunchwrap Supreme to all Canadians who download the Taco Bell Canada app for in-store or drive-thru pick-up orders at participating locations. Canadians who would like to enjoy a free Beef or Bean Crunchwrap Supreme must be a registered Taco Bell app user to redeem the offer (valid once per registered user).

For more information on Taco Bell Canada please visit www.tacobell.ca. To download the Taco Bell Canada, search for "Taco Bell Canada" in the Apple - App Store or Google Play Store.

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, salads and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit us online at our website www.tacobell.ca or any of our other social channels including on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada, Twitter @TacoBellCanada, Snapchat TACOBELLCANADA, Instagram @tacobellcanada, or on TikTok @tacobellcanada.

