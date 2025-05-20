Nacho Fries Are Home for Good at Taco Bell Canada

Boldly seasoned, golden fries are now a permanent menu item. No ketchup required

VAUGHAN, ON, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - It's official: Fans asked, and Taco Bell Canada delivered. Canadians can now get their hands on one of Taco Bell's most iconic global menu items, Nacho Fries, now permanently available at locations nationwide. No limited-time drops or settling for ketchup, just crispy, golden fries, dusted with bold Mexican-inspired spices, dunked in warm nacho cheese sauce, available year-round.

Taco Bell Canada - Nacho Fries (CNW Group/Taco Bell Canada) (CNW Group/Taco Bell Canada)

"This is more than just a menu update," said Meera Patel, Marketing Director, Taco Bell Canada. "Canadians have not been shy in professing their love for the elevated taste and flavour profile of Nacho Fries. We heard their cries and are delivering on that, by giving fries the glow up they truly deserve."

Nacho Fries first launched in the U.S. in 2018 and quickly became Taco Bell's most successful product launch of all time, surpassing the iconic Doritos Locos Tacos. The fan passion has been monumental ever since, and the same passion can be found in Canada. They have continued to be the perfect addition to satisfying fans' Taco Bell cravings. Now, Taco Bell Canada is making Nacho Fries a permanent fixture, giving Canadians exclusive, year-round access to the beloved menu item.

This move comes at a time when traditional fries and their classic ketchup sidekick just aren't cutting it for younger Canadians. "We're seeing a shift in taste profiles among Gen Z and Millennials," said Patel. "Ketchup isn't enough anymore. They're looking for bolder flavours and more globally inspired snacks. Nacho Fries answers that call, crisped to perfection, built for dipping, and packed with Mexican-inspired seasoning."

Nacho Fries can be enjoyed on their own, or as part of the crave-worthy Deluxe Box, which includes Nacho Fries with a cheesy dipping sauce, a Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Chalupa Supreme Beef, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, and a drink.

Nacho Fries are now available for $3.49 CAD at Taco Bell locations nationwide, in-store, drive-thru, and on the Taco Bell app and website. $3.49 prices do not apply to delivery partner platforms.

For more information, visit tacobell.ca

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain.

