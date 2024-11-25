Taco Bell Canada Unwraps the Past with the Return of Two Throwback Fan-Favourites!

Since opening its doors in 1979, Taco Bell has been a trailblazer in bringing bold, innovative flavours to fans across Canada, creating a vault of fan-favourite items that customers still crave, even years later. The Meximelt® and Caramel Empanada will bring together long-time Taco Bell enthusiasts with new fans eager to experience these legendary flavours for the first time.

"There's something special about Taco Bell that sticks with you – whether it's a childhood favourite or a day-time craving. This is our way of celebrating that connection by offering fans a chance to relive the flavours they love, and for a new generation to discover what all the hype is about," said Meera Patel, Marketing Director, Taco Bell Canada. "Whether you're a fan of the cheesy Meximelt® or satisfying your sweet tooth with a Caramel Apple Empanada, these additions to our Cravings Value Menu offer a delicious bite at a great price."

As part of Taco Bell's Canada commitment to value, both items will be available for under $3.50 or less* on the Cravings Value Menu at participating locations nationwide. Take a trip down memory lane with these beloved menu items:

1980s – Meximelt ® : A fan favourite from the 80s, this melt features seasoned beef, freshly prepared pico de gallo, and a three-cheese blend (mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey Jack) all wrapped in a warm tortilla.





2000s – Caramel Apple Empanada: First introduced in the early aughts, this sweet treat features a golden, crispy crust filled with warm apple pieces and smooth caramel filling. Highly requested by Canadian fans, the empanada is returning to restaurants across the country for a limited time only, so grab it while it's warm!

But the fun doesn't stop there! Taco Bell is giving fans a chance to celebrate and represent their favourite Taco Bell era with exclusive, limited-edition merchandise, including stainless-steel cups and decades-inspired hoodies, featuring unique designs from the Taco Bell archives throughout the 80s, 90s and 2000s. Simply follow @TacoBellCanada on Instagram, look out for the contest post, and enter for the chance to score these limited-edition nostalgic items – don't miss out on this exclusive merch drop!

Cravings Value Menu items are available for $3.50 or less each in store, drive thru and on the app/website. $3.50 or less prices do not apply to delivery partner platforms. For more information on Taco Bell Canada, please visit tacobell.ca.

*At participating locations for a limited time only, while supplies last. Contact the restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra.

