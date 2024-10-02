Taco Bell Canada is Ringing in National Taco Day with a Tasty Deal!

Taco Bell Canada's Roaming Bell Tower to Deliver FREE Taco Coupons on October 4

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell'-ieve it or not, Taco Bell Canada is adding some extra crunch to National Taco Day with the debut of its Roaming Bell Tower. Celebrating one of the most beloved days on the taco calendar, the Roaming Bell Tower will deliver Taco Bell Canada's first-ever audio coupon, offering fans across Canada a unique and delicious way to enjoy free tacos on October 4.

Roaming Bell Tower (CNW Group/Taco Bell Canada)

The Roaming Bell Tower, a specially designed vehicle equipped with state-of-the-art speakers, will tour Toronto, Scarborough and Hamilton for one day only. Approximately every hour the vehicle will blast Taco Bell's iconic 'Bell' sound. As the bell rings, nearby smartphone users will receive an Airdrop (Apple users) or Nearby Share (Android users) containing an exclusive free taco coupon.

"When it comes to National Taco Day, we wanted to create something memorable and engaging for our fans," said Meera Patel, Marketing Director, Taco Bell Canada. "By turning our beloved bell into an audio coupon and taking it on the road with our Roaming Bell Tower, we're combining innovation with our signature taco love, giving Canadians a fun and interactive way to celebrate with us."

Here's how it works: When the Roaming Bell Tower makes its rounds, the sound of the bell will alert nearby residents to a free taco coupon waiting on their smartphones. Recipients can choose to accept the offer, which is valid for one free Soft or Crunchy Beef/Bean taco, redeemable in-store, at any Taco Bell location across Canada, only on October 4. To ensure everyone has a chance to participate, after the bell rings, the truck will display a QR code that fans can scan with their smartphones to access the coupon

Not in Toronto, Scarborough or Hamilton? Taco lovers across the country can still join in on the fun! On October 4, the free taco coupon will be posted across Taco Bell Canada social media platforms, and fans are encouraged to share the coupon with friends and family.

Just remember, the coupon is only valid to redeem in restaurants only on October 4th. Don't miss out on this delicious opportunity! Follow @TacoBellCanada on Instagram and keep your smartphones ready to catch the Roaming Bell Tower in action.

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, salads and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit us online at our website www.tacobell.ca or any of our other social channels including on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada, Twitter @TacoBellCanada, on Snapchat TACOBELLCANADA or on Instagram @tacobellcanada.

