Throne Speech addresses CMA's calls for federal leadership on health

OTTAWA, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is pleased to see today's Speech from the Throne reflect the need to increase our support for health care in Canada.

Specifically, the CMA is encouraged by the government's emphasis in today's address to improving access to primary care and pharmacare as prominent health care priorities. These initiatives complement the CMA's commitment to further access issues across the country so all Canadians have reliable, dedicated health care services in their own communities.

In addition, the CMA supports the government's commitments to the health effects of climate change, take more action to address the opioid crisis, expand mental health services and collaborate with Indigenous peoples. This is a critical time for Canada's health care system and we look forward to building meaningful relationships to improve access to care from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

The health agenda outlined in today's Throne Speech add up to a very promising start to the 43rd Parliament. The CMA is especially looking forward to the commitment to collaborating with stakeholders, such as health providers and patients, in delivering on these critical commitments that will impact the lives of Canadians.

We are looking forward to working with the new federal government and all parliamentarians as we endeavour to improve our health care system so that it meets the needs of all Canadians.



Dr. Sandy Buchman

President, Canadian Medical Association

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

