OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - A team of three athletes has been nominated to compete for Canada in wheelchair fencing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Fencing Canada announced Friday.

Morel is the veteran of the team, headed for her fourth Paralympic Games. She was the first Canadian to compete in the sport back at the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games, where she placed 10th in epee. The 67-year-old also participated at London 2012 and Tokyo 2020. She ranked 21st in the women's category A sabre 2024 Paralympic Games qualifying standings.

"These will be my last Paralympic Games as an athlete, it has been a long and arduous road full of surprises, both positive and negative," said Morel. "I have surpassed all my dreams and expectations by going to my fourth Paralympics, and I am just absolutely astounded that I have made it this far. At my age, you rarely see elite athletes competing with other athletes 40 years younger than them.

"Sport was always my way out of tough situations in my life. I was never extremely talented in sport, but I was never scared of hard work to make your life what you want it to be. I am thankful to have made my dreams and hopes a reality."

Rousell made his Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and since then the 27-year-old has continued to rise internationally. In 2024, the left-handed Rousell took gold in men's category A sabre and bronze in epee at the Americas Championships in Sao Paulo just two years after double gold at the same championships. He was 11th in the Paralympic qualifying standings for Paris in sabre and 25th for epee.

"I am excited to experience my second Paralympic Games the way it's supposed to be, without the pandemic restrictions," said Rousell. "I've worked hard to get there and am eager to perform."

This will be the first Paralympic Games for 22-year-old Lowthian, who started competing in wheelchair fencing just two years ago. She also sparkled at the recent Americas Championships with gold in women's category B sabre and epee, and bronze in foil. In Paralympic Games qualifying, she ranked 12th in epee and 17th in sabre.

"If I could go back in time and tell five-year-old Trinity, 10-year-old Trinity, or even 18-year-old Trinity that I am going to the Paralympics, she would not believe me or even have thought that it was possible," said Lowthian. "But here I am, after so much hard work and more than a few setbacks, heading to my first Paralympics and feeling stronger than ever. I would never have been able to do this alone and am so grateful to my entire community and Ottawa Fencing for rallying behind me."

The Paris 2024 qualifying period was from October 2022 to May 2024 and a top-30 ranking was needed to be eligible for the Games.

Wheelchair fencing at the Paralympic Games will take place at Grand Palais, an iconic venue in the heart of Paris from September 3-7. Morel will compete in the women's Class A sabre, Rousell in the men's Class A sabre and epee, and Lowthian in the women's Class A sabre and epee.

"A huge and warm congratulations to Sylvie, Ryan, and Trinity on qualifying for the Paris Games!" said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "This is a strong, talented, and dedicated group of wheelchair fencers with lots of recent success to their names. I know they are excited and ready to compete in Paris, and the whole team will be cheering them on."

"I am so pleased to welcome our wheelchair fencing trio of Sylvie, Ryan, and Trinity to the Canadian Paralympic Team," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "What an accomplishment for Sylvie to compete at her fourth Games, 24 years after her first. This team represents an incredible mix of experience, with Sylvie's veteran presence, Ryan's rising success, and Trinity making her Paralympic debut. I look forward to watching them compete."

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place August 28 to September 8 in Paris, France. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 130 athletes.

