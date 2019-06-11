Three Teams Revealed in Advance of Season 7 Premiere of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, July 2 on CTV
Jun 11, 2019, 09:11 ET
– Teams include a teacher, writer, software developer, yoga instructor, human resources manager, and the Bareknuckle Boxing World Champion –
TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - As announced today, live on CTV's YOUR MORNING, the first three teams competing on Season 7 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA have been revealed. Racers include a software developer, yoga instructor, teacher, writer, human resources manager, and the Bareknuckle Boxing World Champion. As previously announced, fan-favourites Jet and Dave from Season 1 were chosen as part of Canada's Choice to race again, and these three teams will join them on the starting line when all the non-stop action begins Tuesday, July 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.
Tomorrow, three more teams will be announced on THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW (10 a.m. ET/PT on CTV), before the final three teams are revealed Thursday on THE SOCIAL (1 p.m. ET/PT on CTV). ETALK will also be airing exclusive interviews with this season's respective teams tonight (June 11), Wednesday (June 12), and Thursday (June 13) at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV.
Teams racing during Season 7 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA include:
Aarthy & Thinesh
Competitive and energetic dating couple, living in Vancouver who are both first-generation Canadians.
Aarthy Ketheeswaran
Age: 25
Current City: Vancouver, B.C.
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Human Resources
Thinesh Kumarakulasingam
Age: 28
Current City: Vancouver, B.C.
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Software Developer
Lauren & Joanne
Fun-loving and enthusiastic sisters who become the race's first team ever to hail from Saskatchewan.
Lauren Lavoie
Age: 27
Current City: Regina, Sask.
Hometown: Regina, Sask.
Occupation: Teacher
Joanne Lavoie
Age: 21
Current City: Regina, Sask.
Hometown: Regina, Sask.
Occupation: Yoga Instructor
Dave & Irina
Intensely competitive married couple from Québec, who now live abroad.
Dave Leduc
Age: 27
Current City: Dubai, UAE
Hometown: Gatineau, Que.
Occupation: Burmese Bareknuckle Boxing World Champion
Irina Terehova
Age: 29
Current City: Dubai, UAE
Hometown: Montréal, Que.
Occupation: Housewife and Writer
Jet & Dave
Unforgettable best friends who competed on Season 1, and were voted back into the competition as part of Canada's Choice.
Jet Black
Age: 40
Current City: Toronto, Ont.
Hometown: London, Ont.
Occupation: Firefighter
Dave Schram
Age: 35
Current City: London, Ont.
Hometown: London, Ont.
Occupation: Marketing Consultant
