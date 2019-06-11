Three Teams Revealed in Advance of Season 7 Premiere of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, July 2 on CTV

– Teams include a teacher, writer, software developer, yoga instructor, human resources manager, and the Bareknuckle Boxing World Champion –

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - As announced today, live on CTV's YOUR MORNING, the first three teams competing on Season 7 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA have been revealed. Racers include a software developer, yoga instructor, teacher, writer, human resources manager, and the Bareknuckle Boxing World Champion. As previously announced, fan-favourites Jet and Dave from Season 1 were chosen as part of Canada's Choice to race again, and these three teams will join them on the starting line when all the non-stop action begins Tuesday, July 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Tomorrow, three more teams will be announced on THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW (10 a.m. ET/PT on CTV), before the final three teams are revealed Thursday on THE SOCIAL (1 p.m. ET/PT on CTV). ETALK will also be airing exclusive interviews with this season's respective teams tonight (June 11), Wednesday (June 12), and Thursday (June 13) at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV.



Teams racing during Season 7 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA include:

Aarthy & Thinesh

Competitive and energetic dating couple, living in Vancouver who are both first-generation Canadians.

Aarthy Ketheeswaran

Age: 25

Current City: Vancouver, B.C.

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Human Resources

Thinesh Kumarakulasingam

Age: 28

Current City: Vancouver, B.C.

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Software Developer

Lauren & Joanne

Fun-loving and enthusiastic sisters who become the race's first team ever to hail from Saskatchewan.

Lauren Lavoie

Age: 27

Current City: Regina, Sask.

Hometown: Regina, Sask.

Occupation: Teacher

Joanne Lavoie

Age: 21

Current City: Regina, Sask.

Hometown: Regina, Sask.

Occupation: Yoga Instructor

Dave & Irina

Intensely competitive married couple from Québec, who now live abroad.

Dave Leduc

Age: 27

Current City: Dubai, UAE

Hometown: Gatineau, Que.

Occupation: Burmese Bareknuckle Boxing World Champion



Irina Terehova

Age: 29

Current City: Dubai, UAE

Hometown: Montréal, Que.

Occupation: Housewife and Writer



Jet & Dave

Unforgettable best friends who competed on Season 1, and were voted back into the competition as part of Canada's Choice.

Jet Black

Age: 40

Current City: Toronto, Ont.

Hometown: London, Ont.

Occupation: Firefighter



Dave Schram

Age: 35

Current City: London, Ont.

Hometown: London, Ont.

Occupation: Marketing Consultant



