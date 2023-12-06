MONTRÉAL, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The winners of the Support for the Organization of International Conventions competition, organized by the Ambassadors Club of the Palais des congrès de Montréal and the Fonds de recherche du Québec (FRQ), were announced last November 30 at the annual forum co-hosted by the two partners. The $10,000 bursaries, which recognize the work of researchers active in organizing scientific conferences, were awarded to the following:

From left to right: Nadia Chanane, FRQ Program Manager, Aïda Ouangraoua, Professor, Faculty of Science, Université de Sherbrooke, Momar Ndao, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, McGill University, and Catherine Morency, President, Club des Ambassadeur du Palais des congrès de Montréal. Absent: Thomas Gervais, full professor, Department of Engineering Physics, Polytechnique Montréal. (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

Momar Ndao , McGill University

16th International Congress of Parasitology (ICOPA XVI 2026)

, 16th International Congress of Parasitology (ICOPA XVI 2026) Thomas Gervais of Polytechnique Montréal

28th International Conference on Miniaturized Systems for Chemistry and Life Sciences (microTAS 2024)

of Polytechnique Montréal 28th International Conference on Miniaturized Systems for Chemistry and Life Sciences (microTAS 2024) Aïda Ouangraoua, Université de Sherbrooke

International Conference on Intelligent Systems for Molecular Biology (ISMB 2024)

An inspiring discussion forum

The ninth edition of the event, entitled "Forum – La démocratie au temps de la désinformation" (Forum on democracy in the age of disinformation), followed a hybrid format, making it possible to bring together nearly 300 people from across Québec. The first topic focused on issues in democracy and trust in institutions. The guest panellists' discussions then moved on to the importance of scientific literacy in the fight against disinformation, followed by how to tell real from fake in the world of AI and social media technology.

The winners took advantage of the award ceremony to thank the Palais des congrès de Montréal and the Fonds de recherche du Québec warmly for their support. Each of the three conventions, two of which will be held in 2024 and the third in 2026, will bring together thousands of participants from the four corners of the globe. All three events are expected to produce substantial economic and scientific spin-offs for city.

Quotations

"I wish to offer my heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the 2023 Support for the Organization of International Conventions competition organized by the Palais des congrès de Montréal Ambassadors Club and the Fonds de recherche du Québec. Their hard work in organizing major events contributes to the dissemination of knowledge on a scale that opens up broad new horizons, and it confirms the importance of pursuing scientific exchanges at international conferences." – Rémi Quirion, Québec's Chief Scientist

"Our partnership with the Fonds de recherche du Québec is a tangible example of the importance the Palais des congrès de Montréal attaches to scientific research. Every year, we proudly support researchers who, thanks to their renowned expertise, make Montréal a true hub of knowledge and innovation. The Palais will continue to offer its full support to leading scientists who work tirelessly to organize international conferences in our city, like the three members of the research community honoured yesterday. I wish to congratulate them once again and thank them all for their invaluable contribution to expanding Québec's international profile."

Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO, Palais des congrès de Montréal

