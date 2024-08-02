CAP-AUX-MEULES, QC, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec are announcing more than $350,000 in funding for 3 projects in the Magdalen Islands that will help improve the efficiency, quality and sustainability of Quebec's fish and seafood sector. The Government of Canada's contribution to these 3 projects is $252,527, while the Government of Quebec is contributing $108,226.

The Quebec Fisheries Fund (QFF) supports projects in the areas of innovation, science partnerships, commercial fisheries, aquaculture and processing. As part of the QFF extension to 2026, the combined contributions of the two governments to the QFF will result in total investments of $11.6 million. They create opportunities and enhance the market value of high-quality, sustainable fish and seafood in Quebec. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) would like to reiterate that it continues to accept projects, while now giving priority to innovative projects related to redfish.

Quotes

"Today, we are announcing important funding for the fishing industry in the Magdalen Islands. Investments made under the Quebec Fisheries Fund will help stimulate our local, provincial and national economies. It's further proof that the Government of Canada is there for our coastal communities and our fish harvesters."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

The QFF supports projects in the areas of innovation, science partnerships, commercial fisheries, aquaculture and seafood harvesting and processing.

