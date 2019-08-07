Three projects for diversifying and enhancing the tourism offering in Gaspésie

The Government of Canada awards a total of over $400,000 in financial assistance to Les Bons Copains du Grand Gaspé, the Chevaliers de la Moto-neige de New Richmond, and the Riôtel Bonaventure

BONAVENTURE, QC, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Two snowmobile clubs and one hotel will receive contributions totalling $428,349 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, announced that funding today when she came to Bonaventure. The funding awarded by the Government of Canada will enable the recipient organizations and company to achieve the objectives that they have set for themselves. Carrying out their respective projects will generate total investments of over $700,000 in the Gaspé Peninsula.

To ensure the quality and longevity of the snowmobile trails that they serve, the Club de Motoneige Les Bons Copains du Grand Gaspé and the Chevaliers de la Moto-neige de New Richmond will be able to purchase the equipment needed for mechanically maintaining the trails through respective non-repayable contributions of $206,100 and $177,249. As for the Riôtel Bonaventure (Château Blanc de Bonaventure 1994 Inc.), a 3-star hotel, it will receive repayable financial support of $45,000, which will enable it to modernize its facilities, thereby enhancing the quality of its tourism offering.

Tourism is an excellent opportunity for economic diversification, both nationally and regionally. This is why the Government of Canada does not hesitate to support r projects that have a positive impact on local tourism and the local economy and that further showcase the unique attractions around us.

"I'm proud of our government's support for projects that contribute to the economic buoyancy of the regions. The tourism industry is an economic pillar in the Gaspésie region. Through investments such as the one announced today, our government is helping our businesses and organizations become more attractive and make a name for themselves."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"Tourism is a very important industry sector, and the Government of Canada is committed to making it profitable for everyone. By supporting projects like those in Gaspésie, we are relying on the promotion of and tourism drawing power of Quebec's regions for stimulating economic growth."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which comprises 17 federal departments and agencies including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019-2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

Proponent Contribution – Investment – Project Description Club de Motoneige Les Bons Copains du Grand Gaspé (105) Non-repayable contribution of $206,100 out of a total investment of $343,500 The Club de Motoneige Les Bons Copains du Grand Gaspé is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1982. The trails that it maintains include Trans-Québec and trans-regional trails in the RCM of La Côte-de-Gaspé. The organization looks after such things as maintaining the trails, putting up signs, managing access rights, and maintaining its equipment. With nearly 545 members, the Club also organizes occasional recreational activities and runs two relays (Rivière-au-Renard and Gaspé). The project aims to ensure the quality and longevity of the snowmobile trails maintained by the Club. It involves purchasing new grooming equipment for mechanically maintaining the trails. CED's contribution covers the purchase of a new groomer and its peripheral equipment, including transportation costs. The Chevaliers de la moto-neige de New Richmond Inc. Non-repayable contribution of $ 177,249 out of a total investment of $ 295,415 The snowmobile club Les Chevaliers de la moto-neige de New Richmond is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1972. The trails that it maintains include Trans-Québec trails, trans-regional trails and local trails. The organization, which has 297 members, looks after such things as maintaining the trails, putting up signs, managing access rights, and maintaining its equipment. The project aims to ensure the quality and longevity of the snowmobile trails maintained by the club. It involves purchasing new grooming equipment for mechanically maintaining the trails. CED's contribution will cover all project costs, including the purchase of a groomer, grader (scraper), snowplow, branch cutter, toolbox, rack of lights, cabin guard, and the costs of transporting the equipment. Riôtel Bonaventure(Château Blanc de Bonaventure 1994 Inc.) Repayable contribution of $45,000 out of a total investment of $98,000 The Riôtel Bonaventure is ranked as a 3-star hotel. Located on the edge of Baie-des-Chaleurs, it has 30 units, a meeting room and a restaurant and operates six months of the year. Its strategic location in the centre of the village and its privileged access to the sea make it an exceptional site. As a subsidiary of the Riôtel Hospitality Group Inc., the hotel offers "Tour de la Gaspésie" packages, in partnership with its other establishments, for visitors to discover the region's attractions. The project aims to modernize the hotel in order to enhance the quality of its tourism offering and increase its competitiveness. The activities undertaken made it possible to complete the work for renovating and modernizing the hallway and eight premium units (flooring, electrical, air conditioning, lighting, furniture, windows and bathrooms) and purchase equipment for holding banquets. CED's contribution specifically covered or is covering the cost to renovate and modernize the rooms and the hallway. Summary Number of projects: 3

CED's contributions: $428,349

Total investments generated by these projects: $736,915

