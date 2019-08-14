Three police officers awarded prestigious Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award for fighting financial crimes

CALGARY, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Three dedicated police officers with the Calgary and Toronto police services were honoured yesterday evening for their exceptional contributions to the investigation of crimes against banks in Canada, their customers and employees.

The Canadian Bankers Association presented two awards as part of the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award (CBLEA): A Group Award was presented to Detective Tenzin Tsering and Constable Kaine Mildenberger, who are both members of the Toronto Police Service's Financial Crimes Unit, for their outstanding efforts in uncovering multiple fraud cases involving identity fraud and account takeovers. An Individual Award was presented to Detective Mark Enright of the Calgary Police Service for his static surveillance operation of multiple armed robbery cases. The awards were presented at the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference in Calgary last night.

"These awards are our way of recognizing and celebrating the exceptional work of police officers and their ongoing collaboration with banks to protect Canadians against financial crime," said Adrian White, Director of Financial Crimes, Canadian Bankers Association. "We work as a team with law enforcement, adopt leading techniques and remain ever-vigilant to safeguard bank customers. We honour this year's award winners for their bravery, dedication and professionalism."

About the Award Recipients

Organized Fraud Cases – Toronto Police Service, Detective Tenzin Tsering and Constable Kaine Mildenberger, Financial Crimes Unit (Group Award)

Between July 2017 and September 2018, a series of complex and organized frauds were perpetrated by organized criminal groups operating in the Greater Toronto Area. Three major fraud cases involving identity theft, account takeover and synthetic account openings had significantly impacted the financial industry, with a particular focus on one a large Canadian bank. In all cases the fraudsters used malware, phishing and social engineering techniques to illegally obtain the personal and financial information of businesses and individuals, resulting in collective losses exceeding $770,000.

As a result of three rigorous investigations by the Toronto Police Financial Crimes Unit's Organized Crimes Section, in collaboration with the impacted banks, Detective Tsering and Constable Mildenberger were instrumental in identifying and disrupting the crime groups, ultimately bringing those responsible to justice. The CBA and affected banks commend the Toronto Police Detectives for their exemplary efforts, keen observation and innovative approach to solving these convoluted cases, which resulted in five arrests, several search warrants, numerous fake identifications revealed, and several client profiles recovered.

Armed Robbery Case – Detective Mark Enright, Calgary Police Service (Individual Award)

From May to December 2018, a male suspect armed with a knife robbed customers using the Automated Banking Machine (ABM) at a Calgary bank branch eight times. The perpetrator waited for lone customers to enter an ABM vestibule, concealing himself to limit his exposure on CCTV cameras. Once customers were inside, the assailant brandished his knife, robbed them, blocked their escape and threatened them before escaping on foot. Focusing on one bank in particular, the suspect continued these brazen acts throughout 2018 with all of the robberies occurring under the cover of darkness in the early morning hours, causing considerable concern in the community and among bank staff and customers.

On December 29, 2018, Detective Mark Enright, on his own initiative, conducted a static surveillance operation. He observed a suspicious male walk in the direction of the bank, noting that this person was dressed in similar clothes as described in previous robberies. Detective Enright saw the suspect don a mask, hiding near the branch waiting for his next victim. He kept the suspect under observation and called for assistance. While waiting for back-up, the suspect attempted to flee the scene. Detective Enright pursued him on foot, noting that the suspect was armed with a knife. During the foot chase the suspect fled into an alley, where Detective Enright prevented the suspect's escape, allowing for his arrest. He subsequently searched for and located the discarded weapon, and later obtained a confession to 16 robberies, some of which were committed in 2017.

About the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award

Since its creation in 1972, 266 Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Awards have been presented to officers for their outstanding bravery, dedication and other noteworthy achievements in combating crimes against Canada's banks. Award recipients are nominated by their peers, other law enforcement agencies and bank members across Canada. For additional information, please visit www.cba.ca/award.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

