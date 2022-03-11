Three organizations in Nova Scotia receive federal funds to improve Veterans' well-being

Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) provides support through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund

OTTAWA, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence announced that three Nova Scotia organizations will receive funding through the Veteran and Family Well‑Being Fund (VFWF).

Alongside Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, the Minister announced that VAC will provide $75,000 to support the Veteran Farm Project Society, which provides women Veterans with a safe environment after service where they can participate in activities like growing produce, tending to the memorial flower garden, art projects and archery.

The Free Spirit Therapeutic Riding Association will be able to deliver an 18-month program for women Veterans to build resiliency through equine-assisted psychotherapy sessions supported by a $90,000 grant from VAC.

The Nova Seven Arts Council, a community art space, is providing a free, accessible program introducing expressive arts therapy to medically releasing military personnel, their families and Veterans. This program, which introduces art as a safe, expressive outlet for the military and Veteran community, will receive $10,000 from VAC.

This year's VFWF recipients focus on issues affecting Veterans and their families during the post COVID-19 recovery, such as homelessness, retraining, employment, and health challenges, along with supporting equity-seeking groups such as women and LGBTQ2 Veterans. This support is made possible through additional investments in the VFWF in Budget 2021.

Created in 2018, the VFWF provides financial support to private, public and academic organizations striving to improve the lives of Veterans and their families through innovative projects, initiatives and research.

Quotes

"The transition from military life to life after service can prove to be difficult for some. These three organizations have developed new and innovative ways to support Veterans going through this transition, through unique projects like equine therapy, farming and the arts. I commend them for the good work they've done so far and look forward to seeing the positive results this funding will bring Veterans."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Canada's Veterans have proudly served our nation and it's our honour to recognize their dedication by providing the supports they need. Organizations like the Free Spirit Therapeutic Riding Association and the Veteran Farm Project Society play an important role in this work through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. I am thrilled that they can help us help Veterans."

The Honourable Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants

"Thanks to the generous Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund, The SPIRIT program will be able to support cross generational relationships in serving Veterans. The aim of this program is to provide services to Veterans who are women and/or identify from the 2SLGBTQ+ community by creating a safe community over 18 months through the Equine Supported Wellness curriculum, alternative therapies and "lunch and learn" opportunities. We believe that when strong relationships are formed and we gain a sense of belonging, we all have the freedom to thrive."

Alissa Cue, Owner/Operator of Rohan Wood Stables, Equine Specialist and Head Coach for the Free Spirit

"We're proud to have created a safe place where women who've served their country can come together as they transition from military life. With this funding, we can continue to offer programs that truly make a difference. Because the women we help grow more than vegetables and flowers: they also grow new skills, new friendships – and grow stronger every day."

Jessica Miller Founder & Director, Veteran Farm Project Society

"The creation of art can change our perspective. 7Arts is building a creative community that encourages everyone to explore their creative side and unleash their imagination. We hope that with the help of the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund, this program will be a positive outlet for military members, supporting their mental wellness through creative process."

Amber Juby, Founder and President of NOVA Seven Arts Council

With new funding announced in Budget 2021, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund, first introduced in Budget 2017, will provide $8 million a year at minimum until fiscal year 2023-24. These current projects support Veterans during the post COVID-19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, retraining, employment and health challenges, along with supporting women and LGBTQ2 Veterans.





a year at minimum until fiscal year 2023-24. These current projects support Veterans during the post COVID-19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, retraining, employment and health challenges, along with supporting women and LGBTQ2 Veterans. Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has awarded more than $25 million to help 66 organizations across the country improve the lives of Veterans and their families.

