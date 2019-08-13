Three new Government of Canada projects will support innovative practices in early learning and child care in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Aug.13, 2019 /CNW/ - The first years of life are essential for children's development and future well-being. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting and investing in innovative projects that support early development to give every child a good start in life so they can succeed.

Today, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Defense, announced that three early learning and child care innovation projects in Vancouver are receiving nearly $470,000 in funding.

The three projects being funded are:

Indigenous ways of knowing in early childhood education language and literacy training by Langara College . This project will enhance ELCC curriculum by embedding specific Musqueam content and reflecting Indigenous ways in the professional development of early childhood educators.

by . This project will enhance ELCC curriculum by embedding specific Musqueam content and reflecting Indigenous ways in the professional development of early childhood educators. Go play outside! Risk reframing tool for early learning and child care by the University of British Columbia . This project will offer accessible professional development training for ELCC educators to deliver music education and will produce a support toolkit.

by the . This project will offer accessible professional development training for ELCC educators to deliver music education and will produce a support toolkit. Transforming Early Childhood Education through Music by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra School of Music Society. This project will develop and test an ELCC risk reframing tool to address ELCC issues, needs and challenges in encouraging outdoor risky play.

These projects are supported by long-term Government of Canada investments announced in Budgets 2016 and 2017, totaling $7.5 billion over 11 years to create more high-quality, affordable child care across the country. Of this amount, $100 million is going towards early learning and child care innovation, including an investment of $10 million over two years in 2018-19 and 2019-2020.

Quotes



"Canadians are facing new pressures when it comes to giving their children the high-quality, inclusive early learning and child care opportunities they need to thrive. That is why our government is committed to investing in innovative ideas that will help better meet the needs of children and families, particularly those working hard to join the middle class."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"The skills children develop as part of their early learning experiences are critical to their success. Partnerships—like the ones we've forged with Langara College, the University of British Columbia and the VSO School of Music—will help ensure more children have the bright future they deserve."

– The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Defense and Member of Parliament for Vancouver

Quick Facts

These projects were selected as part of a call for concepts to find new and innovative ways to improve early learning and child care service delivery launched in June 28, 2018 .

. On June 12, 2017 , the Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers Responsible for Early Learning and Child Care signed a Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework.

Early Learning and Child Care

Early Learning and Child Care Innovation

Associated Link

Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework

