Premier Kinew, Minister Vandal and Mayor Gillingham are collaborating to make Manitoba and Winnipeg stronger and more prosperous for everyone.

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham are meeting to discuss how their respective levels of government can better work together to deliver results for Manitobans.

Priorities for the discussions include the revitalization of downtown Winnipeg, trade, and northern infrastructure, building on Manitoba's green economic advantage, and the leading role Indigenous entrepreneurs play in the local economy of communities across Manitoba.

Three levels of government signal a new approach to collaboration and partnership in Manitoba (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

In downtown Winnipeg, the stage has been set for transformation. During the last 18 months, the Government of Canada has committed more than $100 million in support of the revitalization of the heart of the city, including $23 million for the Métis National Heritage Centre and $65 million for the redevelopment of the Hudson's Bay building by the Southern Chiefs' Organization.

As a demonstration of how unique partnerships can create solutions that work, today on behalf of Minister Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary Terry Duguid announced nearly $2 million in federal investments to support four local projects. These projects are examples of how business, community organizations, and governments can work together to solve complex challenges and build better our communities.

Quotes

"Our government is excited to bring people together to support unique partnerships that are unfolding in Manitoba. I am confident that this constructive approach will result in a stronger and more prosperous Manitoba and Winnipeg. By working together, we can achieve more."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Our government was elected on a mandate to deliver the best health care, the lowest costs, and the strongest economy for a united Manitoba. Our team is ready to collaborate with all levels of government to make life better together."

–Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew

"Today's meeting underscores the importance of collaboration across all governments to drive positive change for Winnipeg. Together with Minister Vandal and Premier Kinew, we are committed to practical solutions to renew our downtown, create economic opportunities, and address challenges like housing, homelessness, and public safety. This is teamwork in action for the citizens of Winnipeg."

–His Worship, City of Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham

Backgrounder

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water, Terry Duguid announced a contribution of $1,954,653 in funding to four projects that will support social enterprises and social innovation in Manitoba and across the Prairies.

3 Thinkers Innovation Inc. will receive $792,650 to establish a Prairie Impact Outcomes Accelerator (PIOA) in Manitoba that will help entrepreneurs in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta to scale start-ups with a focus on social innovation. The PIOA will support entrepreneurs and businesses, primarily in the digital technology sector, to create jobs, commercialize products, and support underrepresented groups.

Canadian Community Economic Development Network (CCEDNet) will receive $75,000 over three years to support its annual "Gathering" event, to be held in Winnipeg. CCEDNet is a network made up of non-profit, co-operative, and social enterprise organizations that work in the community economic development sector. Attracting more than 300 attendees annually, the Gathering is one of the largest community economic development conferences in Canada and is an opportunity to share information, exchange best practices and spur positive change.

Social Entrepreneurship Enclave will receive $456,000 to expand programing and implement new initiatives to strengthen an inclusive innovation ecosystem in Manitoba. The focus of activities will be on addressing barriers faced by underrepresented groups and entrepreneurs. One-on-one venture coaching, business services, workshops, weekly founders' meetups and connections to expertise will help to grow businesses. Funding will also support business model development, rapid prototyping and market testing, and preparation for startups to secure investment.

BUILD and Purpose Construction will receive $631,000 to complete a green retrofit of their headquarters, establishing a demonstration project in Winnipeg's inner-city that creates employment and training opportunities for vulnerable people, including those who were previously incarcerated and who want to re-establish themselves as positive contributors to society. Correctional Service Canada will also provide $940,000 to the project.

According to Social Enterprise Manitoba, a social enterprise is a community-based business that sells goods or services in the marketplace to achieve a social, cultural and/or environmental purpose; they also reinvest their profits to maximize their social mission.

