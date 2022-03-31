Three Golds for Corby at International Wine and Spirit Competition

"We take great pride in crafting premium whiskies across our family of brands, and these IWSC medals are reflective of the hard work and innovation that goes into each and every batch we create," says Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at the Hiram Walker and Sons distillery in Windsor, where Corby's spirits are produced. "That we have also placed two Polar Ice Vodka products on the podium is a testament to the quality and diversity from the Corby Spirit and Wine roster. All of our medal winners have secured scores that can only be considered as excellent. We are extremely proud of that."

The IWSC is the beverage alcohol industry's most innovative awards program, consistently pioneering new categories that are emerging onto the drinks scene. It is also the most commercially conscious drinks competition, able to leverage is international reach on behalf of its winners.

The 2022 competition was the largest in the IWSC's history, with more than 4,000 submissions in 21 categories, representing more than 90 countries. All spirits were tasted by the IWSC's carefully curated panels of industry experts, led by members of its Spirits Judging Committee.

CORBY GOLD MEDALLISTS

Lot No. 40 Dark Oak Rye Whisky

Category: Worldwide rye whisky, unpeated

Score: 96

Judges' Tasting Notes: Expressive aromas of caramel and raw cocoa. Palate carries sweetness of fudge, butter toffee with a hint of bittersweet cherry in a very elegant manner. Creaminess of rye allows smooth dry finish with a long aftertaste. Outstanding.

Category: Worldwide rye whisky, unpeated Score: 96 Judges' Tasting Notes: Expressive aromas of caramel and raw cocoa. Palate carries sweetness of fudge, butter toffee with a hint of bittersweet cherry in a very elegant manner. Creaminess of rye allows smooth dry finish with a long aftertaste. Outstanding. Lot No. 40 Rye Whisky

Category: Worldwide rye whisky, unpeated

Score: 95

Judges' Tasting Notes: Faint aromas with a gentle hint of caramel develop a complex palate bursting with layers of confected sugar and jammy purple fruits, developing into notes of cinnamon and cherry. Well balanced with richness and elegance allowing a spiced dry finish.

Category: Worldwide rye whisky, unpeated Score: 95 Judges' Tasting Notes: Faint aromas with a gentle hint of caramel develop a complex palate bursting with layers of confected sugar and jammy purple fruits, developing into notes of cinnamon and cherry. Well balanced with richness and elegance allowing a spiced dry finish. Polar Ice Vodka

Category: Vodka, neutral, corn, traditional

Score: 95

Judges' Tasting Notes: Mineral notes on the nose with a touch of toffee, vanilla and caramel. Herbaceous on the palate with tangy citrus-driven mouthfeel of apple and pear. Slight hint of black pepper on the finish.

CORBY SILVER MEDALLISTS

J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old Canadian Whisky

Category: Worldwide whisky, blended, unpeated

Score: 90

Judges' Tasting Notes: A blend of fresh fruit salad, honey, vanilla and ginger on the nose. A beautifully warming palate of maple pecan and coffee delights with a sweet, lingering finish.

NOTE: Currently only available in EU export markets, it will be launching in the United States this summer and in Canada in the fall.

Category: Worldwide whisky, blended, unpeated Score: 90 Judges' Tasting Notes: A blend of fresh fruit salad, honey, vanilla and ginger on the nose. A beautifully warming palate of maple pecan and coffee delights with a sweet, lingering finish. NOTE: Currently only available in EU export markets, it will be launching in this summer and in in the fall. J.P. Wiser's Red Letter 15-Year-Old Canadian Whisky

Category: Worldwide whisky, blended, unpeated

Score: 93

Judges' Tasting Notes: Fresh citrus and white pepper layer with soft vanilla aromas enhanced with juicy tropical undertones towards a candied orange finish.

CORBY BRONZE MEDALLISTS

Pike Creek 10-Year-Old Canadian Whisky

Category: Worldwide whisky, blended, unpeated, cask finish)

Score: 89

Judges' Tasting Notes: A bold whisky with maple and vanilla richness that lifted by a spiced sweetness on the palate.

Category: Worldwide whisky, blended, unpeated, cask finish) Score: 89 Judges' Tasting Notes: A bold whisky with maple and vanilla richness that lifted by a spiced sweetness on the palate. Lot No. 40 Rye Explorations No. 1 Peated Quarter Cask Whisky

Category: Worldwide rye whisky, unpeated

Score: 89

Judges' Tasting Notes: Gently peaty nose belies depth of flavours on palate where smoke leads the way to pepper heat and attitude.

Category: Worldwide rye whisky, unpeated Score: 89 Judges' Tasting Notes: Gently peaty nose belies depth of flavours on palate where smoke leads the way to pepper heat and attitude. Polar Ice Arctic Extreme Vodka

Category: Vodka, neutral, corn, traditional

Score: 89

Judges' Tasting Notes: Bags of anise and fennel on the nose with a full-bodied and spice palate.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B.

For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Communications

For further information: Katrina Maheu, Senior Director, Communications, Public Relations and S&R, Corby Spirit and Wine, Email: [email protected]