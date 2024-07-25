Three Federal Offices are Joining Forces to Combat Hate and Better Support Victims and Survivors

OTTAWA, ON, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - With hate crimes consistently on the rise, the Office of the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime (OFOVC) is announcing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Office of the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia and with Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism.

Today, Statistics Canada reported that the number of hate crimes recorded by police in our country increased again by 32% in 2023. This marks a fifth consecutive increase and a cumulative rise of 163%, or more than doubling since 20181.

The signing of these MOUs is not just timely, but crucial. They underscore the federal government's commitment to combatting hate and represent a significant step forward in supporting the needs of victims of crime, particularly those affected by antisemitism and islamophobia across Canada.

Under these MOUs, each organization commits to working with the OFOVC, making referrals and sharing information and best practices, to support those negatively impacted by criminal justice policies, services, or programs under federal jurisdiction. The aim is also to improve access for victims of crime in Jewish and Muslim communities to existing federal programs and services.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, highlighted the importance of the collaboration: "Islamophobia is a pervasive issue that affects many communities in Canada. Through this partnership, we aim to enhance our ability to support victims of hate crimes and discrimination so that they know they are not alone. Together, we can create a more inclusive and just society for all."

"For far too long, Jews have been disproportionally targeted as victims of hate in this country. I welcome this commitment to fostering a collaborative approach to addressing hate crime and discrimination; there is no room for hate against Jews, Muslims or any community in Canada. Let's work together to uphold the dignity of each person in our midst, bolstered by our shared values of compassion, understanding, and tolerance," said Deborah Lyons, Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism.

Dr. Benjamin Roebuck, Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "These collaborative agreements are a great step in strengthening our efforts to support victims of crime, particularly those affected by antisemitism and islamophobia. By collaborating with the Office of the Special Envoy and Special Representative, we can better address the unique challenges faced by hate crime survivors and help ensure they receive the support they need."

The OFOVC is planning an information exchange session in the fall with both offices, and all are dedicated to working closely to ensure that all victims receive the support they need and to promote a society free from hate and intolerance. Addressing hate crimes requires a more proactive and responsive approach, one where decision-makers listen to the concerns and experiences of affected Canadians.

The OFOVC is conducting a special study on hate crimes and online hate. Consultations with stakeholders, policing units and victim services across Canada have recently come to a close. The final report is scheduled for release in fall 2024. It will outline what we heard and the challenges that victims of hate face when they ask for help or access services.

__________________________________________

1 Statistics Canada. Table 35-10-0191-01 Police-reported hate crime, number of incidents and rate per 100,000 population, Provinces, Territories, Census Metropolitan Areas and Canadian Forces Military Police

SOURCE Office of the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime

For further information, please contact: OFOVC Media Relations, [email protected]; Office of Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Media Relations - Canadian Heritage, [email protected], 1-866-569-6155; Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, [email protected]