Study on Hate Crime Response Highlights Need for Action and Resources

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - On December 10, 2024, on Human Rights Day, the Office of the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime (OFOVC) released a report titled Strengthening Access to Justice for Victims of Hate Crime in Canada. The findings, drawn from research, consultations with stakeholders, and survey responses from police officers and victim service providers, highlight the challenges and gaps in hate crime responses across Canada.

Below are some recommendations from the report made to Government:

Ensure victim rights play a central role in Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate

Action Plan on Combatting Hate Amend the Criminal Code to create a standalone hate crime offence

to create a standalone hate crime offence Add "femicide" and its definition to the Criminal Code

Consider legal mechanisms to counter Indian Residential School denialism

Continue improving the Canada Community Security Program

Honour commitments made in Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate

The full report, including its 13 recommendations, is available on the OFOVC's website at www.victimsfirst.gc.ca.

Quotes

"An effective response to hate crime needs more than legislative change", said Dr. Benjamin Roebuck, Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime. "While legislative advances like Bill C-63 are encouraging, real change will depend on allocating resources to address prevention and better support victim services. Our findings show that without funding, these legislative tools risk falling short."

"Strategic investments in specialized hate crime units, expanded support services, and comprehensive training are necessary. Enhancing public awareness and removing barriers to victim support are also essential to fulfilling the promises of the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights (CVBR) and ensuring that hate crime victims get the support and protection they need." Roebuck emphasized.

"Right now, many Canadians feel a deep sense of insecurity as hate continues to rise across the country. At the same time, our report found that service providers are working tirelessly to find effective ways to support victims of hate." declared Mariam Musse, the OFOVC's Policy Lead. "We are encouraged by the potential of Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate and look forward to contributing to ensure the needs of victims and survivors are considered every step of the way." she added.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia attended the report launch and she stated that: "Islamophobia is a pervasive issue that impacts many communities across Canada, which sadly holds the distinction of having the highest rate of deadly, hate-motivated attacks against Muslims of any G7 country. Today, I welcome this report as another crucial step towards supporting victims of hate crimes." Her Office was among the organizations the OFOVC identified as contributors and thanked for their unwavering work and support.

"In 2023, despite making up barely only 1% of the population, Canada's Jewish community was the most targeted group for overall hate crimes (19%) and for what is categorized as religiously motivated hate crimes (70)." said Deborah Lyons, Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism. "These trends have continued into 2024, with Jews continuing to be the most targeted group for hate crimes at almost 18% of the total. Our office, along with the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime and other stakeholders, have committed to continuing to work to be better attuned to the needs and perspectives of victims of hate." she added.

About the Office of the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime

The OFOVC is committed to ensuring that victims' rights are respected and upheld in Canada. This report is part of ongoing work to inform policy and improve the support systems available to victims of hate crimes across Canada.

