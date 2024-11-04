Federal Ombudsperson Launches National Survey as Part of the Systemic Investigation on Experiences of Survivors of Sexual Violence

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - In the next phase of a national systemic investigation, the Office of the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime (OFOVC) has launched a survey to gather essential feedback from survivors of sexual violence. A survey will also be launched for stakeholders.

Survivor Survey

The anonymous and confidential survey for survivors marks a critical next step in the ongoing investigation. The results will inform actionable recommendations to remove barriers, promote best practices, and improve access to justice for survivors of sexual violence. The survey is designed with survivors in mind, regardless of when they experienced sexual violence, and whether the violence was reported.

"This survey is an important way to amplify survivor voices, especially for those who may not feel comfortable sharing their experiences publicly," said Dr. Benjamin Roebuck, Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime. "Our goal is to understand the unique barriers survivors of all backgrounds face when navigating legal systems, and to advocate for meaningful changes that meet their needs and above all respect their rights."

The OFOVC's lead investigator, Hoori Hamboyan, emphasized that she hopes for broad participation in this survey to ensure the findings reflect the range of experiences and intersectional challenges faced by diverse survivors. "We encourage people to share this survey widely. We want to learn as much as we can from as many people as possible, especially knowing that the majority of sexual assaults are not reported and those who do report are often re-traumatized as they navigate the criminal justice system.

All survey questions are optional. Anyone completing it can choose to skip a question or stop at any point. If survivors find the questions challenging, a list of support agencies is available.

Investigation to date

The OFOVC's systemic investigation began with 75 individual survivor interviews and conversations with more than 200 stakeholders. Consultation tables across many different sectors are ongoing and will wrap up mid-December. The survey offers an additional way for survivors to share their experiences and perspectives anonymously. The feedback will help identify gaps and barriers in the criminal justice process, what is working well, and recommendations for improvements.

About the Work of the OFOVC

To learn more about the investigation, which has been ongoing since March 2024, visit this webpage Systemic Investigation - Survivors of sexual assault - Canada.ca.

Anyone in Canada who believes their rights under the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights have not been respected can contact the Office of the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime at [email protected] or at 1-866-481-8429.

