Three breakfast programs launch in Prince Rupert to help students jump start their school day

A breakfast program is more than providing a healthy meal; it is a way to unite communities around the success of their children and youth. The Club believes it is essential to take time to educate students on proper nutrition and the impact it has on their actions. Recently, at Prince Rupert Middle School, they have successfully eliminated the use of disposable dishes and cutlery, thus educating students about the importance of sustainability.

Highlights:

Three breakfast programs in School District No. 52 have started at Prince Rupert Middle School , Charles Hays Secondary School and Roosevelt Park Elementary School. These programs will feed 225 children and youth every morning.

Across Canada, after a breakfast program has been established, school principals have reported lower absenteeism, improved attention span and fewer health-related problems.

More than 8,800 young British Columbians currently have access to a breakfast program at school. Breakfast Club of Canada supports 181 breakfast programs in the province, 50 of which are in schools with an Indigenous population of 40% or higher.

Quotes:

"Breakfast Club of Canada firmly believes in the importance of joining forces with partners across all sectors of society to benefit the next generation. We can all do good by our kids, whether it's by giving of our time, money, food or influence. This project is an amazing testament to what we can accomplish together. Thank you to Pembina, the Prince Rupert Port Authority and Ridley Terminals Inc. We are also grateful to School District No. 52 for their trust and for allowing us to be a part of their school community."

– Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager at Breakfast Club of Canada

"School District No. 52 is pleased to team up with Breakfast Club of Canada to bring these school breakfast programs to life. Research shows a strong link between a good healthy breakfast in the morning and positive academic and social outcomes. We also would like to acknowledge our partners at the Prince Rupert Port Authority, Ridley Terminals and Pembina for their continued support of our students. Thank you!"

– Irene Lapierre, Superintendent of Schools for School District No. 52

"Pembina is a proud new member of the Prince Rupert community, and we're excited to come together and celebrate the launch of these three breakfast programs that will help even more kids in Prince Rupert start their days with a healthy meal. Through our $5 million signature partnership with Breakfast Club of Canada, Fuel 4 Thought, Pembina supports breakfast programs across our communities. We believe that a healthy breakfast is critical to ensuring that all kids have the opportunity to reach their full potential, and are honoured to be able to extend these programs to Prince Rupert in collaboration with our partners."

– Jaret Sprott, Pembina's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Facilities, and Executive Sponsor of Fuel 4 Thought

"The Prince Rupert Port Authority is committed to the community. We're always grateful for the opportunity to do our part for the next generation through a variety of investment and donation programs. We believe that the foundation of a community's healthy future lies in its youngest members and that the support they receive from the start is critical to their long-term development. We are proud to partner with this important initiative to expand breakfast programs in School District No. 52. Breakfast Club of Canada is a proven vehicle to help local children reach their full potential, one breakfast at a time."

– Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority

"Ridley Terminals is happy to be sponsoring such a great program for students in our community. A good breakfast provides the essential nutrients for our students to start the day with energy in order to concentrate better while in school."

– Michelle Bryant-Gravelle, Corporate Affairs Manager at Ridley Terminals Inc.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Founded in 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada is a charitable organization that provides funding, equipment, training and support to school breakfast programs across the country. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Club is dedicated to ensuring every child starts their day with a nutritious morning meal in a safe and secure environment. Accredited by Imagine Canada as a trustworthy charity, Breakfast Club of Canada is present in 1,809 schools from coast to coast, feeding over 243,500 children every school morning. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or find us on social media.

About Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for over 60 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities and an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business. Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina's service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.

About Prince Rupert Port Authority

The Prince Rupert Port Authority oversees the Port of Prince Rupert, Canada's leading-edge port in trade growth, maritime safety, environmental stewardship, and community partnership. Its mandate is to facilitate and expand the movement of cargo and passengers through the Port. With the distinct advantage of being the closest North American port to Asia by up to three days, Prince Rupert is uniquely positioned on the shortest trade route between the world's most dynamic economies—an ideal location to serve shippers and producers, facilitate trade, and grow the Canadian economy.

About Ridley Terminals Inc.

Ridley Terminals Inc. (RTI) has a reputation of providing professional, reliable, and efficient services to customers, as well as maintaining an excellent safety record. RTI is uniquely positioned to play an important role in supporting exports from North America to meet a growing global demand. RTI offers a high level of quality, reliable and uninterrupted services. Located on Ridley Island in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, RTI can offer customer reduced sailing time to Asia; by more than one day compared to Vancouver, and nearly three days vis-à-vis Long Beach, California. It's 9,000 tonnes per hour ship loading system is the fastest on the West Coast and its berth can handle Cape size vessels up to 250,000 Dead Weight Tonnes. It is a truly World Class facility, with loading rates that can match or exceed the largest terminals in Australia or South Africa.

