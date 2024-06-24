- Hennessy, Scarff, and St-Pierre set for second Paralympic appearances



- Paris 2024 Paralympic Games takes place August 28 to September 8

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Three athletes – Brianna Hennessy, Erica Scarff, and Mathieu St-Pierre – have been nominated to represent Canada in the sport of Para canoe at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Canoe Kayak Canada announced Monday.

Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team – PARA CANOE

Three athletes – Mathieu St-Pierre, Erica Scarff, and Brianna Hennessy – have been nominated to represent Canada in the sport of Para canoe at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

Paris will be the second Paralympic Games appearance for all three athletes. Hennessy and St-Pierre competed at Tokyo 2020 while Scarff, at the age of 20, was part of the first-ever Para canoe roster to compete at the Games, as the sport made its Paralympic debut in 2016.

"I am so excited for my second Paralympic Games," said Hennessy. "Our team has been working extremely hard to become a medal potential for these Games. I hope that we can make our country proud and bring home some shiny hardware! I can't wait to wear the Canadian flag with the utmost pride!"

Both Hennessy and Scarff reached the podium at the 2023 Para Canoe World Championships, earning Paralympic quota spots for Canada. Hennessy took silver in the women's VL2 200m and bronze in the KL1 200m, while Scarff finished second in the women's VL3 200m.

At the 2024 worlds last month, Hennessy secured another silver medal in the VL2 event while Scarff was fourth in the VL3.

"We are in our final push towards Paris and there is lots of preparation still ahead," said Scarff. "I am looking forward to showcasing our hard work and enjoying our Paralympic moment!"

A final Paralympic quota spot for the nation was earned by St-Pierre at the 2024 worlds following a seventh-place finish in the men's VL2 200m.

"For an athlete, participating in the Paralympic Games is the pinnacle of their career," said St-Pierre. "It is truly an honour to be able to compete for your country and to give everything in order to bring back a medal. It is also an opportunity to show all those who have made sacrifices for us that with their support we can achieve the ultimate goal!"

Para canoe is contested in two different boats – K classes race in kayaks while V classes race in va'a, an outrigger canoe with a support float. In Paris, Hennessy will compete in both the women's VL2 and KL1 200m events, while Scarff will feature in the women's VL3 200m race and St-Pierre in the men's VL2 200m.

Para canoe events will take place September 6-8 at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris. The heats will race day one, with semifinals and finals running September 7 and 8.

This will be the third Games Para canoe will be on the Paralympic program, first debuting in 2016. Canada is still looking for its first medal in the sport.

"A huge congratulations to Brianna, Erica, and Mathieu on their nomination to compete at this summer's Paralympic Games," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "All three are experienced racers, and it has been so exciting to follow their international success over the past few years leading into the Games. I know they will be ready for Paris."

"We are so thrilled to welcome three outstanding athletes in Brianna, Erica, and Mathieu to the Canadian Paralympic Team," said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Para canoe is still a fairly new sport at the Paralympic Games, and I cannot wait to see it in person. I'll be there to cheer them on!"

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place August 28 to September 8 in Paris, France. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 140 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Paralympic Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee. The current list of nominated athletes can be found HERE. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About Canoe Kayak Canada: Canoekayak.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

MEDIA CONTACTS:Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected], 613-462-2700; Emmalee Nother, Communications Coordinator, Canoe Kayak Canada, [email protected]; 905-912-1322; Colleen Coderre, Communications Lead, Canoe Kayak Canada, [email protected], 613-530-6217