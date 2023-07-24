TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology, is proud to announce that three of its key healthcare programs, Cardiology Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Medical Laboratory Technology have each earned 'accreditation with condition' status with Accreditation Canada's EQual program. As a new program, 'accreditation with condition' is the highest status that a program can receive.

"We congratulate Anderson College on achieving EQual accreditation, a testament to their strong commitment to academic excellence, rigorous standards, and continuous quality improvement," offered Roman Savka, Director of Health Education Accreditation at Accreditation Canada/ EQual. "We are proud to be a part of Anderson College's pursuit to provide skilled graduates for the Canadian healthcare sector."

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for Anderson College and affirms the quality of each of these vital healthcare programs," said Cheryl Russell-Julien, Director of Academics and Quality Assurance for Anderson College. "It demonstrates Anderson's determination and commitment to educational excellence and continual improvement, and heightens the calibre of offerings for students, giving them the competitive edge in the market upon graduation."

"Receiving accreditation strengthens Anderson's standing as a premier institution in healthcare education and confirms its resolve, and ability, to cultivate skilled and confident healthcare professionals," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "We are proud that our highly qualified graduates are in demand and poised to make a substantial contribution to addressing the healthcare requirements of, and shortages prevalent in, Ontario and Canada."

"Students who dedicate their time and invest in education, to advance their careers and better their lives, deserve the best from us," offered Heather Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "As such, we're committed to adhering to the highest standards, in curriculum development and delivery by consulting industry leaders, hiring expert faculty and providing practical hands-on training, to ensure our graduates can succeed in their chosen professions. We are grateful to Accreditation Canada and the surveyors for their valuable feedback and recognition."

Anderson's Cardiology Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Medical Laboratory Technology have received 'accreditation with condition' status for a two-year period, until August 2025. And while this status indeed recognizes that each program meets rigorous national standards, the process for accreditation is ongoing. It is required that all public and private institutions with accredited programs reapply before the accreditation period is up, and consistently demonstrate an ability to maintain program excellence, up-to-date curriculum and delivery methods and ensure student satisfaction.

Fortunately for Anderson College, its focus for the last number of years has been on aligning program development with market demands and quality standards, as outlined by governing bodies, and applying for accreditation status.

In addition to those mentioned above, it has five more accredited programs, including Medical Laboratory Assistant Technician, accredited by Accreditation Canada; Pharmacy Technician, by the Canadian Council for Accreditation of Pharmacy Programs; Health Information Management, by the Canadian College of Health Information Management; Occupational Health and Safety, by the Board of Canadian Registered Safety Professionals; and, Paralegal, by the Law Society of Ontario.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 100,000 students over its 138-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario and one in British Columbia, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. Visit www.andersoncollege.com to learn more.

EQual is Accreditation Canada's specialized health professional education accreditation program that helps health professions, higher education institutions, and programs deliver quality education to the future health workforce. Visit Accreditation Canada and EQual to learn more.

