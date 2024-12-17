Anderson College's Medical Laboratory Technology Program Achieves EQual Accreditation

- Students Score Above National Average on CSMLS Certification Exams –

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Anderson College is thrilled to announce that its Medical Laboratory Technology - Hybrid (MLT-H) program has received accreditation status with Accreditation Canada's EQual program and students are rising to the occasion, consistently exceeding the national average on certification examination scores. Accreditation status signifies that Anderson's MLT-H program meets the highest standards, in alignment with the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science (CSMLS) competency profile and the College of Medical Laboratory Technologists of Ontario (CMLTO) provincial requirements.

"I am so proud of our team's determination to deliver curriculum that meets EQual's singular standards, warranting this accreditation status; we are deeply honoured to have achieved this recognition," offered Kim Alkalay, Medical Laboratory Technology Program Chair for Anderson College. "It has been inspiring beyond words to witness the students apply their learning and consistently exceed the national average on CSMLS certification exam scores for nearly every category; this is the true testament to having achieved our vision for the program."

"These accomplishments, both accreditation and the resulting student success, demonstrate Kim Alkalay's exceptional leadership, the dedication of our incredible faculty and Anderson's unwavering commitment to providing educational programs of the highest quality," said Cheryl Russell-Julien, Director of Academics and Quality Assurance for Anderson College. "Graduates of this program can be confident in their knowledge, proud of their training and are undoubtedly poised to make a powerful difference in this essential healthcare profession."

"At Anderson we are dedicated to consistently aligning stakeholder and market needs with program development, to ensure our students are highly skilled and in demand; a massive shortage in the medical laboratory industry drove our decision to launch our MLT program in 2021," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "Since that time, the commitment of our team and support of our community and healthcare partners in preparing students to excel, not only in their certification exams but in the field, exceed our highest hopes and expectations. We are here and celebrating because of their belief in what we could achieve together, thank you."

"Accreditation is a mark of excellence, signifying the high calibre of professionals our graduates become and giving them a competitive edge as they enter the workforce. It is always one of our key ambitions, and once again, our team and students have risen to the challenge—they truly deserve our highest accolades," said Heather Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "We are deeply grateful to Accreditation Canada, the CSMLS, the MLPAO, and the CMLTO for their ongoing guidance and commitment to setting the standard for medical laboratory best practices and consistently contributing to the advancement of healthcare in our country."

Anderson College's Medical Laboratory Technology – Hybrid (MLT-H) diploma program is a full-time, delivered over two consecutive years. The first year consists of three semesters, with a balance of classroom theory and online practical courses; students spend their second year at practicum sites while completing additional online theory courses. The program is designed to train students to become skilled in applying the scientific, technical, and medical principles needed to perform and evaluate laboratory testing in a healthcare setting and prepare them for challenging the national CSMLS certification exams. Graduates will be ready for entry-level positions in clinical laboratories, research labs or scientific supply companies. Learn more by visiting Anderson College's MLT program.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 100,000 students over its 139-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. Visit www.andersoncollege.com to learn more.

