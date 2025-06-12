Anderson's Supply Chain & Logistics Students Achieve 100% Pass Rate in CIFFA Certification Exams

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Anderson College is proud to announce that its Brampton Campus, Supply Chain and Logistics (SCL) graduating students who sat the Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) certification examinations all achieved a 100% pass rate – on their first attempt.

As part of the program curriculum, students are required to successfully complete two CIFFA modules: International Transportation and Trade and Essentials of Freight Forwarding. These modules, administered directly by CIFFA and supported by Anderson College faculty, involve rigorous coursework including a midterm, final exam, and multiple assignments.

"We are incredibly proud of our students; their success reflects a tremendous commitment to their studies, and passing both modules on the first attempt is an exceptional achievement," said Elizabeth Evangelista, Brampton Campus Director for Anderson College. "CIFFA certification is a key industry-recognized credential and will open doors to a variety of opportunities within the global logistics and supply chain sectors for these graduates. With this program and certification success they are poised to make a significant impact in the field."

"At Anderson we are truly committed to giving our students the competitive advantage; we design programs to address market needs and curriculum of the highest calibre," said Cheryl Russell-Julien, Director of Academics and Quality Assurance for Anderson College. "The SCL industry is shifting and evolving on a global scale and skilled professionals are in high demand. A 100% CIFFA certification pass rate demonstrates that these graduates are indeed ready to meet the challenge, and we are thrilled to see where the opportunities lead them."

"Not only does this achievement speak to the tenacity of our graduates, but the commitment of Elizabeth and the Brampton SCL instructors, empowering students with their industry expertise and hands-on practical training, paving the way for real-world success," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "These graduates have exceeded any expectation we may have had, and they deserve our highest accolades.

"Empowering our students to reach their potential, to build careers that will transform their lives, is the mission behind all we do, and while we are not surprised, we are certainly thrilled by their success," offered Heather Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "I also want to acknowledge Elizabeth, and our incredible team and instructors for their dedication. Their expertise and guidance have been invaluable, and this is a significant win for them as well."

Anderson's Supply Chain and Logistics program is 46 weeks and includes a 16-week practicum with on-the-job training, offsite with potential employers – from traditional manufacturers and retailers to supply chain specialists, such as consulting firms and transportation service providers. Students are exposed to the modern practices of logistics and supply chain management as a vital part of corporate success in the local and global marketplace. Graduates of the program are eligible to receive the Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) certification, along with membership to the Supply Chain Management Association. To find out more about how you can train in this field, visit Anderson's Supply Chain and Logistics program.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 100,000 students over its 140-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture.

