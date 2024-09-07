Thousands Walk a Half-Marathon at the 22nd Annual Princess Margaret Walk to Conquer Cancer - Canada's largest single fundraising walk

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Over 1500 enthusiastic walkers took part in The Princess Margaret's Walk to Conquer Cancer. The event began at Toronto's picturesque Harbourfront, and the dedicated group walked more than 21km, raising over $3.5 million and counting. Overall, the commitment of the walkers, donors, and supporters from across Canada has resulted in over $195 million raised for life-saving cancer research at The Princess Margaret.

Thousands Walk a Half-Marathon at the 22nd Annual Princess Margaret Walk to Conquer Cancer (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

Cancer survivor and Princess Margaret patient, Kiran Atwal, rang the bell at Opening Ceremonies to commence the half-marathon walk in honour of everyone touched by cancer. "I hope it gets to the point where a cancer diagnosis is not so terrifying," said Atwal.

Having gone through her own stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, Lindsy Matthews, Opening Ceremonies Speaker, said, "What's good for The Princess Margaret is good for everyone. This is something that has remained obvious as I navigate the incurable cancer waters. We all know that the research that takes place at a renowned center like The Princess Margaret is going to have a direct effect on our treatment decisions."

2 in 5 Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime and that number is expected to rise. Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada and the second leading cause of death globally. Funds raised at The Walk enable The Princess Margaret – one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world – to remain at the forefront of cancer research.

"The Walk is one of the longest standing, best known cancer fundraisers in Canada" said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer at The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "The collective support from donors, volunteers and walkers will enable The Princess Margaret to continue to transform standards of care, benefitting cancer patients across Canada and globally to create a world free from the fear of cancer."



Event participants passed through some of Toronto's most iconic and scenic neighbourhoods including Queen West, Kensington Market, The Annex, Rosedale, Cabbagetown and passing by the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre before returning to a celebratory finish line at Harbourfront Centre.



"We are inspired by the passion of our participants who have raised crucial funds over the past 22 years, and their motivation to step up to the challenge. The Walk, like all our signature events, provides the cancer community a positive outlet in doing something significant against this disease," said Steve Merker, Vice President, Corporate and Community Partnerships & Chief Walk Officer.



For more information about the 2024 Walk to Conquer Cancer and to register for next year's event, please visit www.walk2conquer.ca .

ABOUT PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top 5 cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca

