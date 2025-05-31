The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Raises Over $1.16 Million at Inaugural Cricket to Conquer Cancer - Canada's Largest Street Cricket Fundraiser

Hundreds united to support life-saving cancer research and create a world free from the fear of cancer

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 31, 2025 /CNW/ - More than 400 cricketers gathered at Celebration Square as The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (The PMCF), presented by TD, hosted the inaugural Cricket to Conquer Cancer — the largest street cricket fundraiser in Canada. This landmark event signalled a major moment in Canada's evolving sports landscape and serves as a powerful symbol of community, culture, and hope.

Hundreds of cricketers participate in the inaugural The Princess Margaret Cricket to Conquer Cancer, presented by TD, in support of life-saving cancer research. (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

"This event is about rallying a community, celebrating diversity, and changing the way cancer is understood, prevented, diagnosed and treated," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and CEO, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "We are grateful to all the participants and supporters who took to the pitch today to raise funds that will improve cancer outcomes and provide brighter tomorrows for patients here in Canada and around the globe."

This exciting first-of-its-kind fundraising event united cancer survivors, caregivers, athletes, celebrities and supporters of all backgrounds in one shared mission: to create a world free from the fear of cancer.

"I felt powerless when my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and when my close friend, Kenroy, passed away from this disease," said Carlos Brathwaite, international cricket star. "I'm proud to bring my passion for cricket to Canada to help launch this event and raise funds for cancer research that can help transform cancer care and treatment everywhere– including my home, Barbados."

With 2 in 5 Canadians facing a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, the event was more than just a game—it was a community movement for collective impact. Proceeds will benefit life-saving research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres.

Top fundraising teams had the unique opportunity to draft celebrity players onto their teams through a celebrity draft including notable ambassadors Jully Black, Jamaal Magloire, Dwayne De Rosario and Carlos Brathwaite.

These household names joined local teams on the pitch, highlighting the inclusive and celebratory nature of the event.

"As a daughter of Jamaican immigrants, cricket was a source of endless joy in my family," said Jully Black, Canadian singer-songwriter and artist. "This cause is deeply personal. Cancer has touched every corner of my life—my father is a proud survivor, sadly my mother and grandmother passed away from the disease, and at 27 years old, I too, faced my own cancer scare. These experiences left a profound impact on me. I jumped at the opportunity to champion a cause that uplifts, educates, and unites communities to bring hope in the face of a cancer diagnosis."

Cricket to Conquer Cancer's event included a full day of family-friendly festivities with cricket matches, live musical performances, food trucks, cultural cuisine, and interactive cricket experiences for all ages.

While this year's fundraiser has come to a close, The Princess Margaret encourages new and returning participants to register online for next year's Cricket to Conquer Cancer event at cricket2conquer.ca.

ABOUT PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

