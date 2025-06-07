Over 4,400 Riders Embark on Ride to Conquer Cancer, Canada's Largest Athletic Fundraiser, Raising Over $20.61 Million for Life-Saving Research

Riders Begin 2-Day, 200+ KM Journey in Support of The Princess Margaret for a World Free From the Fear of Cancer





TORONTO, June 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The 18th annual The Princess Margaret Ride to Conquer Cancer, presented by Johnson & Johnson, commenced this morning with over 4,000 riders departing from Sherway Gardens, Toronto in a group peloton. At the same time, more than 400 riders began their journey from the Niagara-on-the-Lake start line. Both groups will converge at McMaster University in Hamilton for overnight camp later today.

Riders gather at the start line of The Princess Margaret Ride to Conquer Cancer, presented by Johnson & Johnson. (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

This year's Ride sets a record for funds raised with $20.61 million, surpassing the previous record of $20.6 million set in 2024. United in their mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer, all riders are taking on the two-day, 200+ km journey to Niagara-on-the-Lake in support of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres.

"Cancer remains one of the greatest global health threats of our time," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and CEO of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "Yet, through the unwavering dedication of our Ride community— riders, donors, supporters and volunteers, together we are transforming the way cancer is understood, prevented, diagnosed and treated in Canada and around the world."

Among the riders was Dana Fox, who knows firsthand the importance of this cause. Diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer, Dana is currently undergoing treatment at The Princess Margaret but is committed to completing the 200km journey. "You are fueling hope, you are funding discovery, and you are changing lives," Dana rallied to the crowd in his opening ceremony's patient remarks. "This isn't just a fundraiser. This is a movement."

Participants have collectively raised an astounding $20.61 million this year, bringing The Ride's all-time fundraising total to more than $320.61 million since its inception in 2008. These funds directly support life-saving cancer research and patient care at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres.



As The Ride's 2025 Honourary Chairs, Nicholas and Lia Fidei said, "After witnessing some of the success stories and meeting cancer patients who have overcome cancer, there is no doubt in our minds how much we need to support The Ride and the advancements in cancer research that The Princess Margaret is renowned for." Nicholas, President of Treasure Hill and President of the Nicholas Fidei Foundation, and this year's top individual fundraiser also added, "No other fundraising event that I have participated in has inspired me to greater achievements."

All riders are now making their way to Hamilton, where they'll be welcomed by cheering family and friends, enjoy a hot meal at camp ceremonies and spend the night at McMaster University. On Day 2, they'll continue their journey to the finish line at Peller Estates Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

For more information, to donate or to register for the 2026 Ride to Conquer Cancer, please visit www.ride2conquer.ca.

ABOUT PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

