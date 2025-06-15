Over 2000 Canadians take a big step for breakthroughs in cancer research and raise over $1.75 Million in support of The Princess Margaret

Participants of all ages come together to create a world free from the fear of cancer

TORONTO, June 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Participants of all ages raised over $1.75 million at the 12th annual Journey to Conquer Cancer presented by Starlight Investments, in support of life-saving cancer research at The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres. This year's event sets a new record for funds raised at the Journey and will help Carry The Fire for cancer patients and their families.

Participants gathered at Varsity Stadium at the University of Toronto for a morning of fun, running, and walking to create a world free from the fear of cancer. (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

"Each step taken today helps transform outcomes for cancer patients, across Canada, and around the globe," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and CEO, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "We are grateful to the walkers and runners of all ages, who came together to fuel more breakthroughs at The Princess Margaret and help create a world free from the fear of cancer."

Participants gathered at University of Toronto's Varsity Stadium to hear from cancer survivors, celebrate the collective fundraising impact of the Journey, and enjoy fun festivities before heading out for a one, three, or five km route through downtown Toronto, passing by The Princess Margaret.

"A member of my family was diagnosed with smouldering myeloma, and thanks to The Princess Margaret, and the funds raised at the Journey, they are living in remission," said Julie Stewart-Binks, award-winning sportscaster, proud Princess Margaret supporter, and host of the Journey opening ceremonies. "It was incredible to see thousands come together to support The Princess Margaret."

The Journey to Conquer Cancer presented by Starlight Investments included live entertainment along the route and inspired a moment of reflection as participants passed by Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, where the funds raised at the Journey help create better cancer research, treatment and care for patients everywhere. Fun activities continued after the walk and run back at Varsity Stadium with Journey's mascot "Hope" the dog, a kids run, and outdoor games.

While each participant has their own reason for stepping forward, the entire Journey community advances our philanthropic priorities in early detection, innovative treatments, and comprehensive support which hold the greatest potential to revolutionize cancer survival rates and the experience of this often-devastating disease.

ABOUT PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

