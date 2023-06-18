Thousands of Canadians took to the streets of Toronto to raise $1.4 million for life-saving cancer research and clinical care at The Princess Margaret

TORONTO, June 18, 2023 /CNW/ - More than 2,000 participants raised $1.4 million at the 10th annual Starlight Investments Journey to Conquer Cancer walk/run event benefiting the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. This family-friendly event has raised more than $14.4 million cumulatively in support of ground-breaking cancer research, treatment, and patient care at The Princess Margaret.

More than 2,000 participants took part in the 10th annual Starlight Journey to Conquer Cancer, raising $1.4 million to benefit The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

Participants of all ages and athletic abilities – including dogs and children – gathered at Varsity Stadium for the opening ceremony, led by Munira Premji, a three-time cancer survivor who is participating in the Journey for the 10th time.

"Nobody does cancer alone. My hope is that one day, through events like the Journey, we will conquer cancer in our lifetime," said Premji. "This event is the perfect forum to raise much needed awareness, but also the funds required to do the research that will enable new breakthroughs and better treatment options for patients."

On Sunday, participants, including patients, survivors, and supporters, walked or ran one, three or five km through downtown Toronto. All routes passed by Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, with pit stops and live entertainment along the way. Participants were greeted by "Hope" the dog, the new Journey mascot, and serenaded by live bands along the route.

"Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada and the second leading cause of death around the world," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "Fortunately, thanks to the support of our event participants, there is hope at The Princess Margaret. Funds raised by Journey participants allow researchers to generate more breakthrough discoveries that will revolutionize cancer treatment and care for patients here in Canada and around the world."

When participants register for the Journey, they can choose to direct their fundraising dollars to one of more than 50 areas of cancer research. Princess Margaret Cancer Centre is one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world. Funds raised through events like the Journey play an integral role in globally recognized research initiatives and world-leading clinical advancements.

ABOUT PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca

