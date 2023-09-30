Thousands face off at The Princess Margaret's Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer event

More than 150 teams hit the pavement in the world's largest road hockey fundraiser this weekend

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - More than 1,800 Road Hockey participants and Celebrity Ambassadors came together today to take part in the 2023 Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer event, fuelled by Longo's. Thousands of passionate players and supporters from across Canada and the United States raised more than $3.15 million towards innovative cancer research at The Princess Margaret, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world. Now in its 12th year, the event has raised more than $30 million since its inception.

"Our community of supporters, many of whom are cancer patients and survivors, are at the heart of everything we do at The Princess Margaret," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "The funds raised from this event help fuel world-renowned, life-saving research that impacts treatment protocols everywhere and directly helps patients dealing with cancer, the leading cause of death in Canada and the second leading cause of death globally. The team spirit exhibited today was inspiring and energizing, and we are grateful to all participants, donors, volunteers and sponsors who supported this uniquely Canadian tournament."

The dusk till dawn event kicked off with an opening game between 155 teams, followed by a moving opening ceremony that included a pipe band procession led by Pipe Major Glenn Healy and The Highland Creek Pipe Band. This year's top fundraising teams had celebrity ambassadors join for an extra edge, including Ray Bourque, Wendel Clark, Carlo Colaiacovo, Georges Laraque, and Sarah Nurse.

"2 in 5 Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Like many people playing here today, my family has been touched by cancer. I play in the Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer event for my two grandmothers who are both breast cancer survivors. Being able to play the game I love and help other patients and their families touched by cancer, means the world to me," said Sarah Nurse, Provincial Women's Hockey League Toronto player and Olympic Hockey Champion.

Today's participants have helped support research, treatment, and standards of care that benefit patients at The Princess Margaret, across Canada and around the world. While this year's tournament has concluded, The Princess Margaret encourages new and returning participants to register online for next year's Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer event at roadhockeytoconquercancer.ca

ABOUT THE PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care – benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. Visit www.thepmcf.ca to learn more.

