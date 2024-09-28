Thousands Face Off at The Princess Margaret Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer and Raise a Record-breaking Fundraising Amount

More than 140 teams hit the pavement in the world's largest road hockey fundraiser

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - More than 1800 Road Hockey participants and Celebrity Ambassadors came together today to take part in the 2024 Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer, fuelled by Longo's. Thousands of passionate players and supporters from across Canada and the United States raised an event fundraising record of $3.17 million towards innovative cancer research at The Princess Margaret, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world. Now in its 13th year, the event has raised over $33 million since inception.

Teams Play at The Princess Margaret Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer and Raise an Event Record-breaking Fundraising Amount on Sep. 28, 2024 (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

"Every faceoff, pass, and shot has the potential to help save a life. By taking part in Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer, players are directly supporting innovative research that changes the outcomes for cancer patients and families here in Canada and around the world," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "The hockey community is generous and inspiring – we are beyond grateful to all participants, donors, volunteers and sponsors who continue to share their passion for a world free from the fear of cancer through their love of road hockey."

The one-day event kicked off with puck drop and a moving opening ceremony that included speeches from Team Canada para hockey team captain, Tyler McGregor, his Princess Margaret Orthopaedic Oncologist, Dr. Peter Ferguson and a pipe band procession, led by Pipe Major Glenn Healy and The Highland Creek Pipe Band.



As per tradition, this year's top fundraising teams had celebrity ambassadors drafted to their team for an extra edge, including Maple Leaf fan favourites, Wendel Clark and Darryl Sittler, NHL Coach of the Year 1997, Ted Nolan, and rising PWHL stars, Julia Gosling and Maggie Connors.

"2 in 5 Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. I am that 2 in 5," said Ted Nolan. "This is one battle I'm hoping I can help others avoid. Participating in this event means everything to me – I love seeing our hockey community come together to help raise crucial funds for cancer research that will benefit our future generations."

While this year's tournament has come to a close, The Princess Margaret encourages new and returning participants to register online for next year's Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer event at roadhockeytoconquercancer.ca

ABOUT THE PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca

