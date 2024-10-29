Thompson Okanagan communities receive over $725,000 to create memorable outdoor experiences and support sustainable tourism

The Government of Canada is making investments in tourism across British Columbia to attract visitors and drive local economic growth

KELOWNA, BC, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - British Columbia is home to breathtaking natural attractions and outdoor recreation experiences that bring the world to our doorstep. Tourism is important to Canada's economy and creates good jobs in communities, from major city centres to rural and remote areas, to Indigenous communities. In the Thompson Okanagan, tourism business owners, operators and entrepreneurs have ambitious plans and PacifiCan is here to support those ambitions.

Today the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $727,500 in funding through PacifiCan's Tourism Growth Program for four organizations based in the Thompson Okanagan. This funding will help enhance outdoor recreation, increase visitors to smaller communities and promote sustainable tourism in B.C.'s southern interior.

As part of today's announcement, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Foundation is receiving $250,000 in funding to restore the historic Adra Tunnel on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail in Naramata. Revitalizing the tunnel will preserve a vital piece of B.C.'s rail heritage, connect communities across the Okanagan, and attract more visitors to the region. Originally built for trains, the tunnel will soon be a pathway for hikers and cyclists, allowing outdoor enthusiasts to access and explore this early 20th-century landmark.

Silver Star Freestyle Club is receiving $250,000 to create a state-of-the-art freestyle ski and snowboard training park at SilverStar Mountain Resort in Vernon. This new facility will feature specialized equipment, including a landing airbag and a variety of terrain features to accommodate athletes of all skill levels. The project is expected to elevate the resort's global reputation as a top destination for year-round activities, provide provincial, national and international snow sport training opportunities, and draw more visitors to the region.

Other investments included in today's announcements are:

$65,000 for Hunters Range Snowmobile Association to upgrade its grooming equipment and trail infrastructure in Enderby for an improved rider experience

for Hunters Range Snowmobile Association to upgrade its grooming equipment and trail infrastructure in Enderby for an improved rider experience $162,500 for Wine Growers British Columbia Society to create a user-friendly trip planning resource on its website

More details about the organizations receiving funding can be found in the backgrounder below.

Projects like the ones announced today deliver memorable experiences for Canadian and international visitors alike. They create jobs, grow the local economy, enrich communities, and put B.C. on the map as a destination of choice.

Quotes

"The Thompson Okanagan is home to world-class tourism attractions with ambitious plans to welcome visitors from all corners of British Columbia, Canada and beyond. PacifiCan is here to support these organizations as they create memorable experiences and seize growth opportunities. These projects showcase our region's natural beauty and rich history while strengthening the local economy and creating good jobs here in our communities."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"From majestic mountains to captivating coastlines, British Columbia has what tourists want. That's why we're helping B.C.'s tourism industry grow and thrive through the Tourism Growth Program. This important funding means that businesses and organizations can expand, create jobs and attract more tourists to the Lower Mainland. I look forward to seeing the difference it makes in the years to come!"

-The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Foundation's sole purpose is to enhance, maintain and celebrate trails within the Thompson Okanagan Region. It has been our absolute pleasure to work with local governments, local businesses, and passionate community members to restore the Adra Tunnel. To date, the trails community and local individuals have stepped up to fund the restoration of this historic Kettle Valley Rail Trail Tunnel. The funds that have been made available through this PacifiCan funding will enable the final restoration of the tunnel and surrounding area to be completed. From day one the goal has been to preserve Adra Tunnels historic significance and transform it into a celebrated landmark, fostering a vibrant destination for all to enjoy."

-Ellen Walker-Matthews, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association's Chief Executive Officer

"PacifiCan's generous support of $250,000 will allow the Silver Star Freestyle Club to establish a world-class freestyle training centre at SilverStar Mountain Resort. The grant will permit the acquisition of a state-of-the-art landing bag, which will provide local, provincial, national and international level training for ski & snowboard athletes from intermediate to Olympic level athletes. As the only facility in Western Canada to offer advanced year-round ski & snowboarding training, this project will not only provide opportunities for aspiring snowsport athletes to excel in their sport but will drive tourism to the region and stimulate economic growth for the local economy."

-Carson Dorward, Director of Facilities, Silver Star Freestyle Club

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

The Tourism Growth Program is a key component of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

tourism industry. Through this $108 million national program, the Government of Canada is investing $14 million in British Columbia to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make Canada a destination of choice.

national program, the Government of is investing in to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make a destination of choice. In B.C., tourism employs over 84,000 people. Over 16,650 tourism businesses operate in B.C.

In 2021, the B.C. tourism industry generated $13.5 billion in revenue.

Backgrounder

The projects announced today are:

Hunters Range Snowmobile Association

$65,000

Funding will allow Hunters Range Snowmobile Association, a non-profit that manages and operates the snowmobile trails on Hunters Range in Enderby, to upgrade its grooming equipment and trail infrastructure. This project will improve the organization's snowmobile experiences, attract more visitors, and promote outdoor recreation in rural communities.

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Foundation

$250,000

Funding will be used to restore the historic Adra Tunnel on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail in Naramata. Revitalizing the tunnel will preserve a vital piece of B.C.'s rail heritage, connect communities across the Okanagan, and attract more visitors to the region. Originally built for trains, the tunnel will soon be a pathway for hikers and cyclists, allowing outdoor enthusiasts to access and explore this early 20th-century landmark.

Silver Star Freestyle Club

$250,000

Funding will help create a state-of-the-art freestyle ski and snowboard training park at SilverStar Mountain Resort in Vernon. This new facility will feature specialized equipment, including a landing airbag and a variety of terrain features to accommodate athletes of all skill levels. The project is expected to elevate the resort's global reputation as a top destination for year-round activities, provide provincial, national and international snow sport training opportunities, and draw more visitors to the region.

Wine Growers British Columbia Society

$162,500

PacifiCan funding will be used to create a user-friendly trip planning resource on the WineBC website. This online platform will help visitors to discover wineries and other small businesses across all nine wine regions. The project will boost local tourism, draw visitors to the region during the off-season, and enhance B.C.'s reputation as a top wine destination.

