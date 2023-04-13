THIS SUMMER, SOAK UP SHOWCASE AND W NETWORK'S REFRESHING SLATE OF COOL NEW SERIES AND RETURNING FAN FAVOURITES

On Showcase, Comedy Series, Bupkis, Starring Pete Davidson, Edie Falco and Joe Pesci Debuts and a New Season of Code 404 Returns

#Droughtlander Ends With the Long-Awaited Season 7 Premiere of Outlander, Plus Nancy Drew Concludes With the Fourth and Final Season on W Network

W Network Delivers the Series Premieres of Subversive Comedy, Everyone Else Burns, and Big-Hearted Family Drama, Dreamland, Starring Freema Agyeman and British Popstar Lily Allen in Her Television Debut

Stream Showcase and W Network Anytime on STACKTV

For additional photography and press kit material visit: https://www.corusent.com

To share this release socially use: https://bit.ly/3Kxjok7

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment's top specialty networks Showcase and W Network announced today a blockbuster lineup of summertime staples featuring the premieres of buzzworthy Pete Davidson-led series Bupkis, subversive comedy Everyone Else Burns, and family drama Dreamland. In addition to these new series, viewers will be treated to familiar favourites including crime-fighting comedy Code 404, beloved supernatural mystery series and top 20 specialty entertainment program* Nancy Drew, and the highly anticipated Season 7 premiere of top 10 specialty entertainment program* Outlander.

SHOWCASE

Premiering Thursday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET, Bupkis, a half-hour comedy, follows Pete Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. The raw, semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson, Emmy® Award-winner Edie Falco, and Academy Award®-winner Joe Pesci alongside a star-studded supporting cast in a show that straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson. Guest stars include Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I Want You Back), Emmy® Award-winner Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond, Fargo), Simon Rex (Red Rocket, P Island), Emmy® Award-winner Ray Romano (Get Shorty, Made for Love), Emmy® Award-winner Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), and Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, City on Fire). This prolific list also includes newly announced guest stars La La Anthony, Charlamagne Tha God, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Philip Ettinger, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, Oona Roche, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Jon Stewart, and Marissa Jaret Winokur. Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer for Broadway Video, Judah Miller (showrunner) and Dave Sirus serve as writers and executive producers alongside executive producers Andrew Singer and Erin David. Directed by co-executive producer Jason Orley, the series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

Following the premiere of Bupkis, a new arresting third season of crime-fighting comedy, Code 404, premieres Thursday, May 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET. On limited duties pending an investigation into their last case, Detective Inspectors Major (Daniel Mays) and Carver (Stephen Graham) find themselves at an all-time low. So, when one of their own within SIU is murdered, Major and Carver become hellbent on solving the case and proving their worth. But it's bigger than they thought... They discover they're dealing with a twisted serial killer whose sights are now set on them. With lives at stake, they need to work together, but tensions run high and fractures in their partnership begin to worsen.

W NETWORK

It's heating up on W Network with the premiere of Everyone Else Burns on Monday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Blessings be upon the Lewises: a strictly religious family who believe the world will end within the decade. 'Patriarch' David (Simon Bird), who strives for the church to promote him as an Elder, long-suffering Fiona (Kate O'Flynn) hungers for a life beyond sermons and squash. Aaron (Harry Connor) is a model young believer – except his drawings feature the rest of the family burning in hell and anxious 17-year-old Rachel (Amy James-Kelly) is about to fall for someone who could save her social life, but also damn her soul. Everyone Else Burns is a subversive, authentic and bitingly funny exploration into what it feels like to balance faith, family and identity in a world that could end tomorrow (but probably won't).

Fans of the romantic, time-traveling drama Outlander won't want to miss the highly anticipated Season 7 premiere on Sunday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The extended 16-episode season will be split into two parts, with the second half airing in 2024. Loyal fans will recognize Graham McTavish reprising his role as "Dougal MacKenzie," Nell Hudson as "Laoghaire Fraser," Steven Cree as "Old Ian Murray," Andrew Whipp as "Brian Fraser," Layla Burns as "Joan MacKimmie," and Lotte Verbeek as "Geillis Duncan." Several new actors will be joining the cast for Season 7, including Gloria Obianyo as "Mercy Woodcock," a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America; Rod Hallett as "Benedict Arnold," the notorious Revolutionary soldier turned traitor; Chris Fulton as "Rob Cameron," a new acquaintance of Roger and Brianna; Diarmaid Murtagh as "Buck MacKenzie," the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan, and Roger's ancestor, a role previously played by Graham McTavish in Season 5, and Kristin Atherton as "Jenny Murray," Jamie's sister and Young Ian's mother, a role originated by Laura Donnelly in Seasons 1 through 3. This rich list of talent joins the previously announced new additions to the "Outlander" family, Charles Vandervaart as "William Ransom," Izzy Meikle-Small as "Rachel Hunter" and Joey Phillips as "Denzell Hunter," who join returning fan-favourites Caitríona Balfe as "Claire Fraser," Sam Heughan as "Jamie Fraser," Sophie Skelton as "Brianna MacKenzie," Richard Rankin as "Roger MacKenzie," John Bell as "Young Ian," David Berry as "Lord John Grey," Caitlin O'Ryan as "Lizzie Beardsley" and Paul Gorman as "Josiah" and "Keziah Beardsley." The Outlander television series, which is distributed by Sony Pictures Television, is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The Outlander television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale. Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The bone-chilling, teeth-chattering fourth and final season of Nancy Drew premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season 4 begins as legendary teen detective Nancy launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay's cemetery that have been dug up and stolen – or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town's past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace, the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson's newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace – whose own heart may also be tempted by a new relationship. Nancy's exploits this season will bring the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humour, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before.

Then, it's all sun, sea, and secrets in the vibrant new comedy-drama, Dreamland, premiering on Monday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Dreamland is a big-hearted drama about secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters. Eldest sister Trish (Freema Agyeman) is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence (Kiell Smith- Bynoe). And this time, she's decided: it's going to be a girl. Her two sisters Clare (Gabby Best) and Leila (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) rally around her with their mum (Frances Barber) and their Margate-legend nan (Sheila Reid), "manifesting" a little girl at Trish's 'mani-festival'. But when their other sister, Mel (Lily Allen), makes an unexpected reappearance back into their lives, her return threatens to destabilize the entire family. A knock on their door and their 'Dreamland' is no more. Set in the sundrenched British seaside town of Margate, the series is a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics.

W Network and Showcase can be streamed via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. The networks arealso available through all major TV distributors, including Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus and Videotron.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, A25-54, AMA(000)//Station Ranker: SM'22 (May 30 – Aug 28/22), CDN SPEC COM ENG, M-Su 2a-2a//Program Rank: SP'22 (Jan 3 – May 29/22) CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports, 3+ airings

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Follow Corus PR on Twitter

Follow STACKTV on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok

Follow W Network on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Follow Showcase on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

W Network and Showcase are Corus Entertainment Networks.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 16 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior are available to stream on STACKTV live and on demand with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Michelle Shelderup, Publicity Coordinator, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6254, [email protected]; April Lim, Senior Publicist, Corus Entertainment, 416.860.4216, [email protected]