TORONTO, MONTREAL and VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, The Canadian Cancer Society is excited to announce the return of in-person Relay For Life events across Canada.

While the event was delivered virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic, this year's events will reignite a sense of belonging, camaraderie, and hope that Relay For Life has brought to participating communities for more than 20 years. Attendees will 'Move and Be Moved' as they take turns making their way around a track or path to raise funds while honouring and remembering all those affected by cancer. With 66 sites across the country, including Toronto, Montreal and Metro Vancouver, Canadians can help change the future of cancer.

An estimated 2 in 5 Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime and unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact and delay cancer diagnoses and treatments. By supporting the Canadian Cancer Society's commitment to groundbreaking research across more than 100 types of cancer, working with governments to shape a healthier society, and creating a compassionate national support system, Relay For Life participants directly impact and improve the lives of people living with and beyond cancer.

"We are so excited to finally be able to safely gather in person this year. It's been a difficult couple of years – people living with cancer and their families have been particularly hard hit by the challenges of the pandemic. Registering and fundraising for Relay for Life is the most impactful way you can improve the quality of life of people affected by all cancers," explains Josianne Béliveau, Director of Signature Programs at the Canadian Cancer Society.

Open to all ages, this year's Relay For Life will incorporate time-honoured signature components, including an opening ceremony with inspiring testimonials and a first lap to honour Participants of Hope, followed by a Luminary Ceremony to honour and remember loved ones.

"Participating in Relay For Life is a gesture of hope and love. Now, more than ever, we encourage Canadians to come together to spread a message of hope and change the future of cancer forever. I am thrilled to once again be able to connect with my community through my local Relay," says Miriam Loewen, Relay For Life Participant.

The Canadian Cancer Society is committed to following all public health guidelines and recommendations to protect people living with cancer, as well as all other event attendees, volunteers, employees, and supporters.

For more information or to register for Relay For Life visit relayforlife.ca.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for people who care about cancer, we work with governments to shape a healthier society. No other organization does all that we do to make lives better today and transform the future of cancer forever.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

