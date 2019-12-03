This Giving Tuesday Walmart Canada launches Spark a Miracle fundraising campaign to support children's hospital foundations across Canada

Walmart's Spark a Miracle campaign donates $1* to Children's Miracle Network for every toy over $20 toy purchased in-store or online between December 3 – 8

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - While many families prepare to spend the holidays together, there are those who require support during the season, relying on the exceptional care received through Children's Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada.

As the largest corporate sponsor of Children's Miracle Network, Walmart Canada is committed to giving back through donation support and activations in-store this holiday season. This Giving Tuesday – a nationally recognized day of giving – Walmart Canada is launching the Spark a Miracle national fundraising campaign in-store and online in support of this dedicated organization.

In Toronto, the campaign kicks off with the Spark a Miracle event on December 3rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Toronto-Stockyards Walmart Supercentre, located at St. Clair Ave. West and Runnymede Rd., where families are invited to join in the festivities and celebrate holiday merriment with Walmart. In-store activations include carolers, food and drinks and, of course, a visit from Santa. The evening event will commence with a store lighting at 6 p.m., led by Walmart associates and representatives from the Children's Miracle Network.

Together, Walmart, with its customers, will help Spark a Miracle this holiday season in three ways:

1. Walmart will donate $1 to Children's Miracle Network for every toy purchase of $20 or more, up to a maximum donation of $200,000 from December 3 – 8. 2. Customers can donate in-store at the checkout and receive a gift tag (while supplies last). 3. Customers can donate online on Walmart.ca until December 24.

Throughout the campaign, unique store activations including gift wrapping stations and photo opportunities with Santa will be offered at select stores across the country.

"For 25 years Walmart has been a strong supporter of Children's Miracle Network and we are proud to kick off this new campaign and encourage shoppers to take a moment during the holidays to help us give back," said Susan Muigai, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs with Walmart Canada. "Through the Spark a Miracle campaign we aim to celebrate the spirit of giving and help children across the country who need it most."

Children's Miracle Network raises funds to support millions of children and their families, ensuring they have access to the best care possible. During the holiday season, it can be especially tough on families who can't spend the time together at home. Testimonials from parents demonstrate the value the supportive network provides – especially during a time of year that celebrates being together.

"It truly was a Christmas miracle! Our little boy wouldn't be where he is today without the medical help of the amazing staff… We truly had the best medical care in the world at our little boy's side and are so grateful," said Jessie and Adam, parents of Everest a former Sick Kids trauma patient.

"The holiday season is a time to enjoy with families and loved ones, and we are committed to providing our children and their families the best care possible," said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network in Canada. "The support of our committed partners like Walmart Canada helps us to bring the holiday season to life for the network of children that receive support each and every day from the Children's Miracle Network."

Since the beginning of their partnership 25 years ago, Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $140 million to Children's Miracle Network. As the top corporate partner of Children's Miracle Network, Walmart raises and donates funds for Canadian children's hospital foundations through numerous initiatives both in-store and at the corporate level year-round.

About Walmart Canada Community Giving

Walmart Canada's community giving program aims to strengthen ties to the communities where Walmart operates, with philanthropic initiatives designed to have a national scope and local impact.

Walmart works with four national charity partners: Children's Miracle Network to provide the best in-hospital care for sick children, Breakfast Club of Canada to help children start their day with a healthy breakfast, Food Banks Canada to help Canadians living with hunger and the Canadian Red Cross to provide consistent, dependable funding so that, when disaster strikes, the Red Cross has the funds to act immediately.

Over the past 25 years, Walmart Canada has proudly raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian non-profit organizations.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada has operated a growing chain of more than 400 stores nationwide for 25 years, serving more than 1.2 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 750,000 customers daily. With more than 85,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the non-profit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at www.childrensmiraclenetwork.ca.

