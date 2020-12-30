The Boston Cream was the top Tim Hortons donut across the Atlantic provinces. But it also ranked a very close second in the rest of the country — which pushed it into the top slot as Canada's top Tim Hortons donut overall.

"Boston Cream donuts are a classic and I'm not surprised it was Canadian Tim Hortons guests choice this year," says Tallis Voakes, the new Culinary Lead for Tim Hortons who is overseeing quality improvement across the menu in 2021.

"It's a filled, soft, yeast donut and has delicious chocolate and creamy vanilla flavours. The concept for the donut comes from a Boston Cream Pie recipe that's over 100 years old — it's so cool to me to see how dishes evolve over time."

But for Voakes — whose culinary background includes training at Le Cordon Bleu in Ottawa, working for some of the world's top chefs, and even cooking for the Queen — there's another Tim Hortons donut that can't be beat.

"I agree with my friends in Quebec, the Honey Cruller is my jam," says Voakes. "But it's like anything else, everyone's got a favourite and there's no wrong answers."

When it comes to the top coffee orders, the results at Tim Hortons were consistent across the country. The classic Double-Double™ was tops, followed by "regular" — one dairy, one sugar — and then a simple black coffee was the third most popular order.

Across Canada, the top 10 Tim Hortons donuts were: Boston Cream, Apple Fritter, Old Fashioned Plain, Honey Cruller, Chocolate Dip, Vanilla Dip, Sour Cream Glazed, Chocolate Glazed, Double Chocolate and Honey Dip.

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

