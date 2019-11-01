They're Back! McDonald's Introduces the Limited-Edition Surprise Happy Meal®, Featuring Iconic Throwback Toys from the Past 40 Years

For a very limited time, Canadian families can collect one of the 15 iconic toys (10 iconic toys in Quebec) in the Surprise Happy Meal, including:

Cowboy McNugget* (McDonald's): 1988

(McDonald's): 1988 Fireman McNugget* (McDonald's): 1988

(McDonald's): 1988 Mail Carrier McNugget* (McDonald's): 1988

(McDonald's): 1988 Hamburger Changeable (McDonald's): 1989

(McDonald's): 1989 Grimace (McDonald's): 1990

(McDonald's): 1990 Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable* (McDonald's): 1991

(McDonald's): 1991 McDonald's Hot Wheels Thunderbird* (Mattel): 1993

(Mattel): 1993 Hamburglar (McDonald's): 1995

(McDonald's): 1995 Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

(Hasbro): 1995 Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

(Warner Brothers): 1996 Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

(Ty Beanie Baby): 1997 Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

(Bandai): 1998 My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

(Hasbro): 1998 Furby (Hasbro): 1999

(Hasbro): 1999 Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

*Excluding Quebec

Every Canadian who has ever had a Happy Meal remembers the feeling of opening the box to find out what toy they received. While the Happy Meal has changed over the years, the sense of fun it brings has not. So, guests of all ages are invited to join in the celebration and discover which throwback toy awaits them inside the Surprise Happy Meal.

"Happy Meal toys are as synonymous to childhood as the iconic red boxes are to the McDonald's brand," said Antoinette Benoit, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada. "Now, parents can share fond memories with their kids while creating new ones as they unbox their Surprise Happy Meal to discover an old favourite."

In addition to creating fun moments, the Happy Meal is well-loved for providing delicious favorites like Chicken McNuggets® and hamburgers. Over the years, new, balanced choices have been added to the Happy Meal so parents can feel good about the options they're feeding their families. Globally, McDonald's has served more than 6.4 billion fruit, vegetable, low-fat dairy and water options in Happy Meals since 2013, and its commitment has evolved to the global Happy Meal goals announced in 2018.

In Canada, the Happy Meal also holds a special place in the hearts of Canadian families, with a portion of the proceeds from every Happy Meal sold going to Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC®). The Happy Meal program has raised more than $70 million for the charity since 2004. These funds help keep more than 25,000 families close together each year at Ronald McDonald Houses and Ronald McDonald Family Rooms across Canada, while their child is being treated at a nearby children's hospital.

Through this global Surprise Happy Meal event, fans of all ages are invited to join in the fun and discover what old (or new!) favourite awaits them.

