OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have accepted the Government of Canada's invitation to undertake a three-day Royal Tour in May. This Royal Tour will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.

"As we celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year, Whit and I will be delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall to Canada," the Governor General said. "This visit is a chance for us to showcase the evolution of our country, our diverse and inclusive society, as well as the resilience of Indigenous communities."

The detailed itinerary of the 2022 Royal Tour will be published at a later date by the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Quick Facts

This will be the 19 th visit to Canada for The Prince of Wales and the 5 th visit for The Duchess of Cornwall .

visit to for The Prince of Wales and the 5 visit for The Duchess of . This will be the Governor General's second time meeting The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall . She met them for the first time during her visit to London, United Kingdom , in March 2022 .

. She met them for the first time during her visit to , in . The couple's most recent Royal Tour to Canada was conducted from June 29 to July 1, 2017 , during which they visited Iqaluit, Nunavut ; Trenton , Wellington and Ottawa, Ontario ; and Gatineau, Quebec .

