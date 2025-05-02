OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, is pleased to announce that Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla have accepted the Government of Canada's invitation to undertake a Royal Visit to Canada on May 26 and 27, 2025. The King, accompanied by The Queen, will attend the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa.

Quote

"Whit and I will be delighted to welcome Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Canada. Our Canadian identity is deeply rooted in our constitution and this visit highlights the enduring relationship between Canada and the Crown. Now more than ever, we need to come together to ensure a future that builds on our shared global values of democracy, equality and peace."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon Governor General of Canada

The detailed itinerary of the Royal Visit will be published at a later date by the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Quick Facts

This will be His Majesty's 20 th visit to Canada and Her Majesty's fifth.

visit to and Her Majesty's fifth. The couple's most recent Royal Tour to Canada was conducted from May 17-19, 2022 , during which they visited St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador ; Canada's Capital Region; and Yellowknife and Dettah, Northwest Territories .

Notes to media:

Access will be provided to Canadian and U.K. media on a pooled basis. More details on the media arrangements will be provided closer to the time of the visit.

Stay connected:



Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]