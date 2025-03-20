Starting April 1, fans will enter the McDonald's portal with the new limited-time meal for the adult Minecraft enthusiast, including a choice of a Big Mac® made with 100% Canadian beef, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets® made with 100% Canadian-raised chicken, with a fiery dipping sauce inspired by The Nether, or a McSpicy™ chicken sandwich, also made with 100% Canadian-raised chicken, along with medium fries and a medium fountain drink – plus 1 of 6 exclusive collectibles and matching cards that unlock additional in-game experiences, all in special pixelated packaging. And Canadian fans can also enjoy the Apple Shake for a limited time.

"We're thrilled to launch A Minecraft Movie Meal in Canada and offer our fans a fun and unique experience," said Francesca Cardarelli, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's Canada. "This campaign is all about blending the world of Minecraft with our iconic McDonald's menu and McDonaldland characters—like Birdie with her Elytra Wings, my personal favourite! It's a celebration of creativity and community spirit, and we can't wait for our guests to experience it for themselves."

Explore Exclusive Collectibles and In-game Experiences

A Minecraft Movie Meal stars one of six collectibles inspired by McDonald's most beloved characters and menu items, and popular Minecraft treasures. Elevate your mining sessions with a Big Mac® Crystal, Birdie Wings, Fry Helmet, Grimace Egg, Soda Potion or Zombie Hamburglar – and collect them all to stock up your inventory. Each collectible comes with a matching card and a code fans can scan to unlock the exclusive skin in the Minecraft Marketplace.1

Big Mac Crystal - Mined from the sea of special sauce, this precious block derives its radiant shine from melty processed cheese and a toasty sesame seed bun.

- Mined from the sea of special sauce, this precious block derives its radiant shine from melty processed cheese and a toasty sesame seed bun. Birdie Wings - Keep your eye to the sky or you might miss the early bird soaring high above the clouds with a rare pair of elytra wings.

- Keep your eye to the sky or you might miss the early bird soaring high above the clouds with a rare pair of elytra wings. Fry Helmet - Forged from the iconic red Fry box, this enchanted helmet is rumored to protect you from friends stealing your last fry.

- Forged from the iconic red Fry box, this enchanted helmet is rumored to protect you from friends stealing your last fry. Grimace Egg - Emerging from the depths of a purple shake, this magical Grimace mob gets its shape from the most coveted egg of them all.

- Emerging from the depths of a purple shake, this magical Grimace mob gets its shape from the most coveted egg of them all. Soda Potion - The electrifying effect of this potion is as mysterious as its recipe: an accidental combo of fantastic fizzy flavours.

- The electrifying effect of this potion is as mysterious as its recipe: an accidental combo of fantastic fizzy flavours. Zombie Hamburger - Little is known about this hungry mob who spawns late at night and wanders all biomes in search of hamburgers.

Build Your World, And Your Meal ft. Nether Flame Sauce

Fans can choose a Big Mac, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, or a McSpicy chicken sandwich along with medium fries and a medium fountain drink available at participating restaurants across Canada, ordering ahead using the McDonald's app, or via McDelivery®. Craving a saucy kick to your Chicken McNuggets®? Pair it with a side of Nether Flame sauce– a limited-edition spicy chili dipping sauce inspired by The Nether with flaming cayenne and chili pepper, balanced with hints of savoury garlic and subtle sweetness.

And to cool off from your trip to The Nether, treat yourself to an Apple Shake – featuring apple flavoured syrup with a sweet and fresh taste, blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.

Families and our youngest fans can join in on the fun too with A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal, starting April 1. Each Happy Meal comes with one of 12, film-inspired Blockhead or Block World toys or a Minecraft Adventures activity book. The Happy Meal toy and book packaging also includes a scannable code* to unlock an exclusive digital game where players can complete their very own quest in the A Minecraft Movie world on www.happymeal.com. There will be 12 unique toys available, including:

Blockheads – Pink Sheep, Bee, Skeleton, Creeper, Evoker and Dennis

Block Worlds – Gold Block & Dawn, Grass Block & Llama, Redstone Block & Creeper, Diamond Block & Steve, Pink Wool Block & Pink Sheep and Stone Block & Garrett

So, head to your local McDonald's starting April 1 and join us on a legendary A Minecraft Movie adventure, while supplies last.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About A Minecraft Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Vertigo Entertainment/On The Roam/Mojäng Studios Production, A Jared Hess Film, A Minecraft Movie. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and by Legendary East in China and released only in theaters and IMAX in North America on April 4, 2025, and internationally beginning April 2, 2025.

1For a limited time only. While supplies last. At participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada. In-Game Skins: Terms apply. See minecraft.net/mcdonalds. Minecraft (purchased separately) with Minecraft Marketplace required. Internet access and Microsoft account required.

©2025 McDonald's ©2025 WBEI and Legendary. © Mojang AB.

*Excluding Quebec.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

For further information, Canada Impact Team Mcdonald's Canada, [email protected]