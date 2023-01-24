PRESENTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH UQAM'S FACULTY OF SCIENCE

A Lively and Dynamic Program Filled with Interactive In-Person Activities

The Montréal Science Centre proudly presents the 6th edition of its Women and Girls of Science event on Saturday, February 11, organized to mark the UN's International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The event is designed to stir the interests of young girls in pursuing careers in science and technology.

For an entire day, the Science Centre will become a veritable hub of interactive science and technology-inspired activities for young girls to explore. Exhibitors will invite young visitors (girls and boys alike!) to discover and learn about molecular gastronomy, coding, virtual reality, biology and more through a series of unforgettable hands-on experiences. While the event is focused on promoting science to young girls, it is ultimately geared towards inspiring the next generation of scientists no matter who they are!

To celebrate the event's 6th edition, the Science Centre will be treating visitors to the most diverse and dynamic program yet!

A Career Space where visitors can meet businesses, organizations and schools and learn about their fields of expertise by taking part in interactive mini activities. An opportunity for young girls (and boys) to explore and imagine themselves in different careers in science.





where visitors can meet businesses, organizations and schools and learn about their fields of expertise by taking part in interactive mini activities. An opportunity for young girls (and boys) to explore and imagine themselves in different careers in science. A series of 45-minute hands-on workshops on all sorts of fascinating topics like molecular gastronomy, zero waste, and robotics.





on all sorts of fascinating topics like molecular gastronomy, zero waste, and robotics. Special appearances by Boston Dynamics' own Spot the Robot Dog , operated by Osedea, showing off all its impressive tricks to amaze event attendees.





, operated by Osedea, showing off all its impressive tricks to amaze event attendees. Short science and tech experiments and demos hosted by UQAM's Faculty of Science and OIQ (Québec order of engineers) will be scattered across the Centre's exhibition halls, all designed to dazzle and inspire young visitors.





hosted by UQAM's Faculty of Science and OIQ (Québec order of engineers) will be scattered across the Centre's exhibition halls, all designed to dazzle and inspire young visitors. A special talk by aerospace engineer Farah Alibay who will share stories about how her career path led her to pilot a robot on Mars! This special talk will be presented twice during the event, once in English and once in French. Special tickets are required to attend this event.

Partners with their Eye on the Future

UQAM's Faculty of Science will take part in the event once again this year as collaborative partner alongside a new partner, Amazon Web Services (AWS), taking part as title sponsor. This new partnership with AWS aligns perfectly with its AWS InCommunities initiative whose mission is to invest in innovative and enduring programs that support communities in which AWS is active.

Always with an eye on accessibility, event partners and the Montréal Science Centre Foundation will be donating event tickets to community organizations working with young girls ages 8 to 17 from low-income backgrounds. All revenues generated by the event will be largely donated to the Montréal Science Centre Foundation.

Quotes

Montréal is a major hub for state-of-the-art technology industries such as aerospace, video games, and AI. We believe women should have an even greater presence in these industries and believe that women greatly contribute to their achievements. Events such as ours want to change the long-standing underrepresentation of women in these fields and, with this 6th edition of our Women and Girls of Science event, we've set the bar higher than ever before. I am convinced that this year's program will help inspire our visitors to dream about pursuing careers in science! — Cybèle Robichaud, Montréal Science Centre Director

"AWS is proud to support the Women and Girls of Science event through AWS InCommunities. This event is an opportunity to cultivate girls' interest in STEAM by connecting them to inspiring role models and allowing them to see how technology can help solve the world's most pressing problems. Today, women represent about a quarter of the tech workforce globally —that's not enough. We're excited to help ignite their passion in STEAM at a young age to inspire them to become the next generation of change makers." —Réjean Bourgault, Country Manager for AWS Canada

"UQAM's Faculty of Science is proud to support the Women and Girls of Science event for a fourth year. Through this partnership, we wish to contribute to the promotion of an equitable representation of women in science and technology. This is a concrete commitment that adds to the various actions taken by our university to encourage women's access to scientific careers, such as our scholarships for women in science and our website femmes.sciences.uqam.ca which presents diverse and inspiring portraits of women in science." — Isabelle Marcotte, Vice-Dean of Research, UQAM Faculty of Science

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 700,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive approach and for showcasing local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are Volvo, Énergir, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

