Celebrating 25 years is about celebrating:

Over 15 million visitors ;

; Over 90 exhibitions!

The Science Centre Foundation and the over $18.2 million it has invested in developing 22 permanent exhibitions, 23 school programs, and many social responsibility initiatives.

Plus! A wave of wishes for the Science Centre's 25th anniversary!

MONTRÉAL, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Montréal Science Centre (MSC) proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, marking a quarter of a century of popularizing science, engaging with innovation, and pursuing its mission to help every Canadian forge their future by making science and technology their own.

Since its opening in 2000, the MSC has welcomed more than 15 million visitors and has established itself as a vital space that stirs curiosity and critical thinking in the face of an ever-transforming world.

Science Centre, 25 years old (CNW Group/Montreal Science Centre)

The MSC has now inspired an entire generation of young people, teachers and educators, families, and people passionate about science with over 90 remarkably designed and captivating exhibitions as well as innovative educational programs, and an ever-evolving learning approach. With 25 years now behind it, the MSC is firmly rooted in its scientific, cultural, and local community, and also enjoys international visibility thanks to strong ties with other museums and science centres around the world.

A Mission Always on the Move

As the province's one and only science centre, the MSC's 25 years has proven the vital role it has played in making science accessible to everyone. Among those driving this mission is the Science Centre Foundation, a veritable pillar, investing more than $18.2 million in the development of 22 permanent exhibitions, 23 school programs, and many social responsibility initiatives. These efforts would not have been possible without the support of invaluable partners that share in the MSC's values and mission, including TELUS, Volvo, and the Trottier Family Foundation, just to name a few.

The support of the Foundation also helps the MSC offer programs like The Science Centre on the Road, which brings science to places like Indigenous communities in remote areas as well as to special education classes and school settings engaging with students with multiple disabilities. The Foundation's work also enables collaborations with community organizations through sponsored visits for schools, students, and families from underrepresented or less privileged backgrounds.

Celebrations to Mark an Outstanding Achievement

To mark the start of this remarkable anniversary year, the Science Centre launched a new permanent exhibition entitled Nanualuk – Northern Expedition. This exhibition's theme and immersive quest-based approach represent a first for the MSC with a remarkable adventure into the Great Canadian North featuring 21 fun and highly engaging missions. Each one helps visitors explore some of the little-known aspects of these immense and remote lands, including their wildlife, plant life, and peoples, and the great changes they face due to climate change. This exhibition's content and design also stand out thanks to a co-creation process that involved close collaborations with the Inuit community and a number of expert Indigenous organizations.

The dinosaurs are also back to help us celebrate! On May 1st, the Science Centre launched a feature exhibition about the T. rex and its superfamily, courtesy of the American Museum of Natural History in New York. T. rex: The Ultimate Predator is an extraordinary interactive experience presented alongside an all-new IMAX® film, T. REX 3D: The Greatest of All Tyrants. Get tickets now

And to honour the attachment MSC partners and audiences feel towards our science museum, a Wave of Wishes video tribute was launched and features warm and inspiring 25th anniversary messages from the likes of Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, aerospace engineer Farah Alibay, and Quebec TV personality Stéphane Bellavance. The video helps give voice to the impact the Science Centre has had on millions of visitors, collaborators, and members of the scientific community who have all helped make the MSC an engaging, dynamic, and shared space for fun and learning.

An Integral Part of the Scientific Landscape

By collaborating with internationally renowned science institutions, by presenting landmark exhibitions, and by offering compelling educational workshops, the Montréal Science Centre never stops innovating and transforming its approach to take on the questions and challenges of our times in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

"Twenty-five years may seem like a short period of time, but the ties we have established with our community, with schools and universities, and with our partners attest to the important part played by the MSC in popularizing science for all our communities."

- Cybèle Robichaud, Montréal Science Centre Director

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes nearly 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive, and inclusive approach and for promoting the value of local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are TELUS and Amazon Web Services.

SOURCE Montreal Science Centre

Media Contact: Flore Bouchon, Public Relations Manager, [email protected], 514 838-5092