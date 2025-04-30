MONTRÉAL, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ -

An exhibition about the mighty T. rex and its superfamily — a true fan favourite! — marks the 25th anniversary of the Montréal Science Centre and will run from May 1 to September 7, 2025 .

with . An opportunity to explore real fossils and replicas of dinosaur teeth and jaws courtesy of McGill University's Redpath Museum, exhibition's collaborator and fossil lender, and Québec's largest natural history museum.

An opportunity to explore real fossils and replicas of dinosaur teeth and jaws courtesy of McGill University's Redpath Museum, exhibition's collaborator and fossil lender, and Québec's largest natural history museum. Make a full day of it with a screening of the new film T.REX 3D: Greatest of All Tyrants at the Montréal Science Centre's IMAX®TELUS theatre, opening May 1st!



Come face to face with the greatest predator of all times!

Get ready for a breathtaking adventure where the Science Centre takes you back in time for chills and thrills and rumbles and roars! Enjoy an immersive double feature with the new feature exhibition T. rex: The Ultimate Predator and the IMAX®TELUS film T.REX 3D starring the biggest tyrannosaur of all times!

Come discover the latest secrets and discoveries surrounding this most notorious dinosaur! Explore five captivating zones where you can watch this superpredator grow from a hatchling to a terrifyingly powerful full-grown adult. Marvel at forty life-size dinosaur models and unbelievably realistic casts. The exhibition also features the most scientifically accurate reproduction of a T. rex ever shown!

Fun for All, Big and Small

Whether you're an avid dinosaur fan or just dino-curious, this spectacular adventure will amaze you with over twenty engaging and interactive activities. A totally immersive experience where you can play the part of a paleontologist at a virtual research station, invent a roar for your very own T. rex, compare your eyesight with how these giant predators saw the world, and dig for fossils in excavation bins.

Explore the evolutionary family tree of this impressive dinosaur and learn about its smaller and faster relatives thanks to models of three related species: Proceratosaurus, Dilong and Xiongguanlong. Admire real fossils, touch replicas of dinosaur jaws, and learn more about the tyrannosaurs that lived in Canada thanks to a marvellous collaboration with McGill University's Redpath Museum.

Make it a full day and see the new IMAX®TELUS film T.REX 3D: Greatest of All Tyrants

Playing at the IMAX®TELUS theatre, embark on an epic adventure starting from Hell Creek in the Badlands of North Dakota and into a lost world where giants are still king, a captivating expedition into the land of the T. rex. Now, thanks to new scientific discoveries, the most notorious of predators is presented in an entirely new and stunning way in this most scientifically accurate portrait of the undisputed giant that reigned over the Cretaceous. View the trailer

"We are overjoyed to celebrate our 25th anniversary by presenting a unique experience that combines science, history, and fascination. This exhibition is an exceptional opportunity to discover all-new aspects of the T. rex while spending quality time with the family."



- Cybèle Robichaud, Montréal Science Centre Director

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive, and inclusive approach and for promoting the value of local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are TELUS, Amazon Web Services, Énergir, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

About the American Museum of Natural History

The American Museum of Natural History, founded in 1869 with a dual mission of scientific research and science education, is one of the world's preeminent scientific, educational, and cultural institutions. The Museum encompasses more than 40 permanent exhibition halls, galleries for temporary exhibitions, the Rose Center for Earth and Space including the Hayden Planetarium, and the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. The Museum's scientists draw on a world-class permanent collection of more than 30 million objects and specimens, some of which are billions of years old, and on one of the largest natural history libraries in the world. Through its Richard Gilder Graduate School, the Museum offers two of the only free-standing, degree-granting programs of their kind at any museum in the U.S.: the Ph.D. program in Comparative Biology and the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) Earth Science residency program. Visit amnh.org for more information.

